“I can’t wait to finally get my glass cup and then be able to really celebrate,” said Pinkelnig, who, after Sara Marita Kramer last year, brought the overall World Cup to Austria for the second time in a row. There were also two silver medals at the World Championships in Planica. Both on the normal hill and with the team, Pinkelnig Edelmetall contributed to the results of the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV).

The 34-year-old achieved 18 podium finishes this World Cup season. Pinkelnig divided this perfectly between six wins, six second places and six third places. In Finland, at the end of a successful winter, a 19th podium should be added, ideally on the top step. A success would also be Pinkelnig’s tenth World Cup victory. However, the Vorarlberg native has no experience on the Salpausselkä ski jumps: “I have never jumped on the ski jump in Lahti. It’s about a cool degree and I just want to have fun.”

Season finale of the ski jumpers The last World Cup competition of the season for the women is on the program in Lahti on Friday. Eva Pinkelnig’s anticipation is particularly great, as she is allowed to accept the big ball at the award ceremony.

Pinkelnig’s colleagues are also hoping for a successful conclusion. For Kramer, a win would be her first this winter and 16th overall, leveling her with Daniela Iraschko-Stolz as the most successful Austrian in the World Cup. However, a victory for Salzburg in Lahti would be a huge surprise after a mixed season. Most recently, Kramer narrowly missed qualifying for ski flying in the Raw Air. This gave the 21-year-old a few more days to collect herself for Lahti and gain self-confidence for the next season.

picturedesk.com/EXPA/JFK



Nations cups are ready

In any case, strong jumps by the Austrians are necessary to bring the lead in the Nations Cup to the finish line. Follower Germany is 161 points behind. Things are looking much better for the men, with 944 points ahead of Norway, Stefan Kraft and Co. are difficult to catch despite five remaining competitions. On Saturday (4.05 p.m., live on ORF1) the Austrians can close the proverbial bag in the team competition, followed by an individual on Sunday (3.10 p.m., live on ORF1). A team competition will also be held at the World Cup finals in Planica.

“The season is coming to an end, but our athletes are still motivated and we’re looking forward to Lahti,” said ÖSV head coach Andreas Widholzl. After the World Championships, Kraft has doubled the number of his World Cup successes this season to four, and the man from Salzburg has already made 14 podium finishes this winter. With a total of 95 podium finishes in his career, the 29-year-old, who was crowned double world champion in Lahti in 2017, has moved close to Finnish leader Janne Ahonen on 13.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner



With three outstanding individual competitions, Kraft could also end or surpass his second-best World Cup season. In the 2021/22 season, the man from Salzburg was on the top step of the podium five times. Only his eight successes from winter 2016/17 are unattainable this year. In the current World Cup, Kraft is still 42 points short of reaching second place. Halvor Egner Granerud has been the overall winner since the weekend, because the Pole Dawid Kubacki ended the season due to his wife’s illness. “Our thoughts are with him and his family,” said Widholzl.