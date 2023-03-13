The 34-year-old Pinkelnig, who won six competitions this year, can no longer be caught by her German rival Althaus with two competitions still to come. The Vorarlberg native is the third Austrian winner of the crystal ball for the overall World Cup after Daniela Iraschko-Stolz 2014/15 and Kramer last season.

“I’m overwhelmed, it’s incredible. The value is very high. Thank you to everyone who worked on it. I find it difficult to put it into words. All nations were very happy. It’s like a dream,” said Pinkelnig in an ORF interview. The pressure was not easy to cope with so close to the big goal: “I had to deal with it again and again because of course I was always asked about it. I gave everything and fought. It’s unbelievable that it’s come to this now. Now it’s time to gather strength and enjoy it all.”

Pinkelnig remembered the hour of her greatest success, but also the time three years ago when her career and her health hung by a thread after a training accident. “Despite a ruptured spleen, I am the overall World Cup winner a few years later. Miracles come true,” said the woman from Vorarlberg, who was only able to continue her career thanks to an emergency operation. Impressive numbers underpin Pinkelnig’s triumph. The 34-year-old has been on the podium 17 times in 22 competitions, six times as first, six times as second and five times as third. At the World Championships in Planica, she won silver on the normal hill and silver with the team.

The large hill competition on Lillehammer’s Lysgaardsbakken, marred by heavy snowfall, went to Norwegian local hero Silje Opseth, who clinched her fourth win of the season and fifth World Cup success overall, just 0.6 points ahead of Germany’s Selina Freitag and Ema Klinec of Slovenia. With her third place, Klinec further extended her lead in the raw-air ranking over Anna Odine Ström (NOR) and Althaus.

Oslo winner Chiara Kreuzer was only ninth this time as the best Austrian. Another competition will follow on Wednesday at the same place, the last one will take place on March 24th in Lahti (FIN). “My first jump wasn’t that great, which of course has a more serious effect in these conditions. The second was okay then. I’m extremely motivated and I’m looking forward to what’s to come,” said Kreuzer and didn’t let ninth place spoil his mood.

Kreuzer was happy, as was coach Harald Rodlauer and all the other teammates, especially with Pinkelnig. “I have the utmost respect. She jumped at top level all season. We looked from jump to jump. We trembled. It’s really cool. That is a goal of every ski jumper and Eva has now achieved it. We will all step on the gas so that we can do it one day, ”said the Salzburg native.

The dethroned Kramer also unenviously congratulated her experienced teammate on her success: “She was the best all season. That’s not so easy. The overall win is deserved, I’m happy for her. I hope that next year I will be a competitor for them again.” Coach Rodlauer could see the pride in his jumpers: “I have a good team and this team is working. Success is what comes out. That Eva takes the ball is tremendous and shows that the team is working very well. If you have followed that from Wisla to the present day, it is tremendous what Eva has achieved.”

