Ski jumping, Raw Air: Katharina Althaus WINS in Lillehammer

Ski jumping, Raw Air: Katharina Althaus WINS in Lillehammer

Status: 03/15/2023 7:56 p.m

Victory in the last raw-air competition before flying: Katharina Althaus achieved her 15th World Cup success in Lillehammer. Selina Freitag also flew far but missed the podium.

Selina Freitag finished fourth in Lillehammer on Wednesday evening (15.03.23) behind second-placed Alexandria Loutitt from Canada and Austrian Eva Pinkelnig. With her success, Althaus saved her chances to win the overall standings on the Raw Air Tour. The triple world champion from Planica won in Norway for the seventh time this season and is in second place overall with 1424.1 points, just behind the leading Ema Klinec (1444.9). The Slovenian had to settle for sixth place.

Althaus raves about Norway

Althaus flew at 131.5 and 125.5 m. “I actually always jump really well here. There’s something magical about the landscape here.”, said the 26-year-old on the sports show microphone. For Althaus it was the sixth World Cup success in Lillehammer.

Only the 15 best are allowed to ski fly

In the overall ranking of the Raw Air series in Norway, Freitag defended her third place, Anna Rupprecht also made it into the top 15 and could compete at the first official women’s ski flying event in Vikersund on Sunday (03/19/23, 10 a.m , live at sportschau.de) be there.

Women’s Ski Jumping Raw Air series
start time Competition Ort winner

10.03.

Individual women, Quali HS 134

Oslo

Ema Klinec (SLO)

11.03.

Single women HS 134

Oslo

Chiara Kreuzer (AUT)

12.03.

Individual women, Quali HS 134

Oslo

Anna Odine Stroem (NOR)

12.03.

Single women HS 134

Oslo

Ema Klinec (SLO)

13.03., 11.30 a.m

Individual women, Quali HS 140

Lillehammer

Yuki Ito (JPN)

13.03., 4.30 p.m

Single women HS 140

Lillehammer

Silje Opseth (NOR)

14.03., 7.30 p.m

Individual women, Quali HS 140

Lillehammer

Alexandria Loutitt (CAN)

15.03., 4.30 p.m

Single women HS 140

Lillehammer

Catherine Althaus (GER)

March 19, 10 a.m

Single women HS 240

Vikersund

Only jumpers who are at least 18 years old are allowed to start there. The competition in Vikersund is part of the overall standings of the Raw Air Tour, but the placements there are not included in the World Cup.

