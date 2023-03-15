16:41 Jury is still waiting The jury continues to wait and the start of the competition is postponed again. The next jury meeting is at 5:10 p.m. One certainly hopes that the wind will calm down towards the evening. This was the case yesterday.

16:29 Last chance to participate in ski flying Today’s World Cup is the last chance for some ski jumpers to make it into the top 15 with good jumps, so that they can be at the start of the athletes’ first ski flying event. Only the top 15 jumpers of the Raw Air who are over 18 years old will be allowed to start. You have to decide for yourself whether you want to compete. So Julia Mühlbacher, who is currently 17th in the standings, would have had the opportunity to do without after she recently returned after an injury break.

16:09 1st round postponed But now it is clear: With the punctual start it will probably not be anything. The jury got together and postponed the first round. At 4:40 p.m. we would like to meet again.

16:06 Weather next topic Unfortunately, the weather is also an issue in Lillehammer on the third day. The rehearsal had to be canceled due to strong winds. But you still want to start the competition on time.

15:59 Season is coming to an end The ski jumping season is coming to an end and meanwhile there are only three competitions left, one of which will not officially count as part of the World Cup. Still, there’s a lot at stake at Raw Air today. The first round starts at 4:30 p.m.