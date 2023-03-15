Home Sports Ski Jumping Raw Air Women: Live Ticker – Lillehammer Individual II
Sports

Ski Jumping Raw Air Women: Live Ticker – Lillehammer Individual II

by admin
Ski Jumping Raw Air Women: Live Ticker – Lillehammer Individual II

live ticker

Raw Air, Ski Jumping – Lillehammer Individual II, Mar 15, 2023

  • There are no data yet.

    • 16:41

      Jury is still waiting

      The jury continues to wait and the start of the competition is postponed again. The next jury meeting is at 5:10 p.m. One certainly hopes that the wind will calm down towards the evening. This was the case yesterday.

    • 16:29

      Last chance to participate in ski flying

      Today’s World Cup is the last chance for some ski jumpers to make it into the top 15 with good jumps, so that they can be at the start of the athletes’ first ski flying event. Only the top 15 jumpers of the Raw Air who are over 18 years old will be allowed to start. You have to decide for yourself whether you want to compete. So Julia Mühlbacher, who is currently 17th in the standings, would have had the opportunity to do without after she recently returned after an injury break.

    • 16:09

      1st round postponed

      But now it is clear: With the punctual start it will probably not be anything. The jury got together and postponed the first round. At 4:40 p.m. we would like to meet again.

    • 16:06

      Weather next topic

      Unfortunately, the weather is also an issue in Lillehammer on the third day. The rehearsal had to be canceled due to strong winds. But you still want to start the competition on time.

    • 15:59

      Season is coming to an end

      The ski jumping season is coming to an end and meanwhile there are only three competitions left, one of which will not officially count as part of the World Cup. Still, there’s a lot at stake at Raw Air today. The first round starts at 4:30 p.m.

    • Welcome

      Hello and welcome to the Lillehammer Women’s Raw Air! The live ticker begins in good time before the start.

    See also  Iran-USA 0-1: a goal by Pulisic sends the United States to the round of 16

    You may also like

    Live ticker from 8 p.m. – Qualification single...

    Ukraine, live coverage – Accident between US drone...

    Hundreds of Frankfurters in Naples: First incidents before...

    From break clown to Olympic champion in high...

    Soccer; Florentine; Italian, we really want to rejoice...

    Macron swears French to “national mobilization”.

    Indian Wells: Britain’s Jack Draper retires against Carlos...

    What Eintracht Frankfurt fans miss in Naples

    «A disappointment that remains even if City win...

    Mattress Mack eyes $35 million sports betting win...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy