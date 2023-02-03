That in Tarvisio the lineage of jumpers is prolific is established. And Greta Pinzani, the shining promise of the combined, also seems to want to enter the Friulian Olympus of trampoline tightrope walkers.

The athlete, who will turn 18 on 14 February next, from the Cai Monte Lussari Ski School, after the three silver medals at the Eyof2023 in his region and his debut also in the World Cup, talks about sport, projects and passions.

Greta, what does combined mean?

«It is a discipline that is little practiced and known here in Italy but very fascinating. A tough and selective sport, where perfection is achieved by finding the balance between jumping and skiing. Very dynamic.”

What do you think when you take off in the jump?

“Thoughts change. The sensation is a mixture of vertigo and adrenaline. The thing I think about is the jump itself. I immediately understand if it can be a voucher or not and consequently I manage the flight ».

Eyof experience. You come out as a “multi-silver princess”. To what do you owe this success?

«It was an honor to participate and above all to win here at my house. I felt all the warmth of my people who were there watching me. Let’s say that I had the right sensations on the jumps and I was able to take advantage of the right factors in the race. Great experience and satisfaction.”

The debut in the World Cup is recent.

“Thrilling. I made my debut in Otepae on January 8th and still got a good 21st place. I hope the experience continues to the best».

Do you experience the work as an agonist more as a sacrifice or as a pleasure?

“Absolutely a pleasure. I’m not giving up anything. All the effort I put in returns multiplied by the results and experiences I gain».

Who is your coach?

«My father Simone who passed on to me his passion for skiing and has been following me since I started skiing at the age of 3 and when I made my first jumps at 5».

Sore button. Milano-Cortina 2026. There is no women’s combined. What do you think about it?

“It seems to me an injustice. I think he is discriminating and we should have the opportunity to compete in the Games. But it is a battle that we will do by demonstrating our value on the pitch. So full speed ahead, towards goals that are not only those of competitions but also of sporting rights».

What does Greta do in her spare time?

«Actually now I go to school and books take my residual energy, I attend the Liceo Scientifico Sportivo Bachmann in Tarvisio. Free time is a beautiful utopia».

School or skiing first?

«Instinctively I would answer skiing. But schooling is also important. Let’s just say they should be matched. A bit like skiing and jumping in the combined. They both have to work for balance.”

Last book read and favorite TV series.

«“Men who hate women”, a book that I really enjoyed. TV series, I have too many, I can’t choose ». She smiles and waves.