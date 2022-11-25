Home Sports Ski, Lake Luise men’s descent cancelled: too much snow, poor visibility
Sports

Ski, Lake Luise men’s descent cancelled: too much snow, poor visibility

by admin
Ski, Lake Luise men’s descent cancelled: too much snow, poor visibility

Change of programme: descent on Saturday instead of the expected Super-G, starting at 20.30 Italian time, Sunday 27 confirmed the Super-G at 20.30. Women in Killington

Bad weather remains the protagonist of the Alpine Skiing World Cup. The first men’s downhill in Lake Louise, Canada, was in fact canceled due to the snow that is still falling in these hours on the “Men’s Olympics” and bad visibility. The organizers, in agreement with the International Federation, have decided to modify the program of the North American races, moving the downhill to Saturday 26th instead of the initially planned Super-G, always starting at 20.30 Italian time, while on Sunday 27th the Super-G is confirmed at 20.30. It is certainly not a lucky start to the season for the Cup circuit, which has so far only played the men’s giant slalom in Soelden and the two women’s slaloms in Levi. Eight races cancelled, the female giant in Soelden, two men’s downhills and two women’s downhills in Zermatt/Cervinia and the parallels in Lech/Zuers.

The Women’s World Cup, on the other hand, takes place in Killington, also in the USA, with a giant slalom on Saturday and a slalom on Sunday.

November 25th – 7.53pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The world of sport united to say enough to violence against women: the video of the APU with the black and white players

You may also like

England-USA 0-0: the match –

The North of Inter explains the reason for...

World Cup – Brazil, Neymar: “Bad injury, but...

Ambrogio Beccaria, my Route du Rhum

Flop and injuries: Neymar, all the great missed...

America’s Cup and flying sailors, Cino Ricci: “Man...

Brazil, the three options to replace Neymar

2022 Qatar World Cup schedule live broadcast schedule...

Route du Rhum, Ruyant breaks another record

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in an upset

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy