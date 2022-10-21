Home Sports Ski – Lara Colturi, already in the Cup in Soelden: “Pressure is a privilege”
Ski – Lara Colturi, already in the Cup in Soelden: “Pressure is a privilege”

After the change of nationality she will make her debut among the big girls at 15 years 8 months and 7 days: “The criticisms? I live in the bubble with my family and my friends”

Lara is running. In Soelden (Austria), in the giant that opens the season on one of the most feared giant tracks (for the wall), Lara Colturi will become on Saturday the youngest ever at the start in a World Cup test. She at 15 she 11 months and 7 days she will become one of the youngest athletes of the White Circus of the recent era. Lara is running. Daughter of art – her mother is Daniela Ceccarelli, gold in super-G at the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City 2002 and Rai commentator (she will miss the competitions in which Lara is engaged), her father Alessandro Colturi is a ski instructor – has already left the sign: to find his way, to continue working in the family team as always, he renounced his Italian sporting nationality. She who was born in and grew up in Fenils, a hamlet of Cesana Torinese, is Albanian for the International Ski Federation, not a rare case in the White Circus which saw the Luxembourgish Marc Girardelli, made in Austria, win 5 World Cups. Her summer was the winter of South America, it brought her the points she needed to break through in the European Cup and carve out a place among the big names too. Twenty races (giant and slalom) in a month and a half and in the last Fis slalom of Cerro Castor, Argentina, she placed herself among the Swedes, the French and also among the blue.

