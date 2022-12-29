The Austrian three times gold at the Olympic Games ends his career at 32: “Risk has been my passion, but now I’ve reached the limit”

From our correspondent Claudio Lenzi

After the Swiss Beat Feuz, also the three times Olympic champion Matthias Meyer announces his retirement in the Bormio stage. Mayer, 32 years old son of art (his father Helmut was in turn a medalist at the 1988 Calgary Games and at the 1989 Vail World Cup), was one of the most decorated and long-lived jet men, with 45 World Cup podiums ( 11, 15, 19), three golds and a bronze at the Olympics: gold in downhill in Sochi 2014, in super-G in Pyeongchang 2018 and in Beijing this year, where he also took third place in downhill.

Package — Mayer’s last appearance, therefore, remains that of the double downhill test in Val Gardena last December 15-17, closed with a third and a twelfth place. His announcement comes 72 hours after that of Beat Feuz, the Beijing 2022 Olympic downhill gold medalist and one of the greatest downhill skiers of the decade, with 4 specialty cups and a world gold on his bulletin board: “I just did my last reconnaissance. There’s no main reason, I just don’t have the bite anymore. I’ve been thinking about it for the last few days and it’s time to stop. Risk has been my passion, but now I’ve reached my limit” his valedictory speech. Both Feuz and Mayer did not participate in the Bormio races. See also Old Wild West, no business: Naples wins in Udine and climbs to A

Paris — Faced with the double withdrawal, it is inevitable that the blue Dominik Paris will also make his considerations. Yesterday tenth on “his” Stelvio, worst result of his career after the seventeenth place on his debut, at the age of 21, Paris confirmed his desire to move forward, but without mentioning next season: “My goal now is just to get back to the top to aim for the World Cup in February”. Knowing, however, that there is a new generation of supermen who have taken the stage, from Kilde to Odermatt, passing through Crawford.

December 29, 2022 (change December 29, 2022 | 10:16 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

