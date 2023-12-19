Ski mountaineering in mourning: the promise Mirko Lupo Olcelli dies

Tragedy in the world of winter sports. The promise of ski mountaineering Mirko Lupo Olcelli he died in a road accident in Valfurva, in the province of Sondrio. A 16-year-old girl who was sitting next to him was also injured in the head-on collision with another car.

Fisi: “He was a prominent element of the national Under 20 team”

The boy was 18 years old and had already been included in national competitive teams and was considered one promise of ski mountaineering on a global level. Last weekend Olcelli took part in San Martino di Castrozza mixed relay of the Italian Youth Cup finished in fifth place, and in the first weeks of competition he had achieved good placings in the Category World Cup. The Fisi (Italian Winter Sports Federation) remembered the young member of the Alta Valtellina Ski Club and “prominent member of the national Under 20 ski mountaineering team“.

The fatal accident

The 18 year old was reaching Santa Caterina Valfurva when, however an invasion of the opposite lane, collided with another vehicle and he died. The 16-year-old who was in the car with Mirko Olcelli was not seriously injured. The rescuers found her in a state of shock and she was unable to explain why the 18-year-old on state road 300 near Valfurba invaded the oncoming lane, as shown by the first reconstruction of the carabinieri, ending up colliding head-on with another car. The asphalt was frozen in some places and may have caused the young man to lose control of the car. Both were headed to school.