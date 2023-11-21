Ski mountaineering poles: 3 innovative models from Cober

Cober, the leading Italian brand in the pole sector, expands its range of ski mountaineering models with three new products: Crust, Storm and Brave.

Crust, the top of the range pole for ski touring

Cober’s new top of the range for the 2023-24 winter season is Crust, a light and resistant adjustable ski mountaineering pole that integrates the best solutions of the brand in terms of design and materials. The upper tube in Ergal 7075 aeronautical aluminium, a material that offers the best ratio between weight and resistance, has been combined with a lower tube in carbon-Kevlar, a combination that combines the qualities of lightness of carbon with those of impact protection of the kevlar, an aramid fiber also used in bulletproof vests. In this way the stick is lighter where it is really needed, that is, away from the grip where the weight is multiplied by the lever arm, maintaining the resistance and reliability of aluminum where grams count less. Crust features an ergonomic foam grip that is not only comfortable but continues downwards to allow you to grip the pole at different heights depending on the slope. The new pole is completed by specific solutions for ski mountaineering such as the possibility of detaching the hand strap and the 90 mm asymmetric wheel which facilitates progression with the skins.

CRUST

​Length: 110 > 145 cm

Tubo: carbon kevlar – alu 7075

​Diametro: 16 – 14 mm

​Knob: long expanded foam

Hand strap: removable in neoprene

​Wheel: asymmetric 90 mm

​Puntale: widia

​Weight: 240 gr

​Prezzo: € 140,90

Storm, for high intensity climbs

Storm is the new adjustable pole dedicated to enthusiasts who love high intensity climbs, including those during competitions, made of full Ergal 7075, the aeronautical aluminum alloy that offers maximum reliability with the best ratio between weight and resistance. The Storm grip is made of natural cork, a solution dedicated to those ski mountaineers who ski without gloves in the spring or on high intensity climbs. The section of the tube under the actual handle is covered in rubber to allow a firm grip when an asymmetrical grip on the poles is required. The new Storm is completed by dedicated solutions such as the possibility of detaching the hand strap and the duck-shaped wheel without a front section which virtually eliminates the possibility of hooking the snow even when the forward movement is particularly rapid.

STORM

​Length: 110 > 145 cm

​Tube: aluminum 7075

​Diametro: 16 – 14 mm

​Knob: cork + sleeve

Hand strap: removable in neoprene

​Rotella: rally

​Puntale: widia

​Weight: 290 gr

​Prezzo: € 77,90

Brave, automatic 4-piece stick

Completing the hat-trick of Cober novelties for the season is the Brave pole, a four-piece automatic pole in Ergal 7075 aeronautical aluminum developed for those who need to minimize the size in their backpack, such as splitboard enthusiasts. Brave features a comfortable ergonomic foam knob with a 7-degree angle and flip-flop grip that extends over the stick to allow for multiple grip options, and a 90mm asymmetric scroll wheel that facilitates progression with drum heads. Once folded and placed in the supplied bag, the new Brave takes up less than 40 centimetres.

All with CamLock closure

All three new Cober poles adopt the exclusive and reliable CamLock closure, the neoprene hand strap, a material selected both for superior comfort and because it retains less snow when the pole is inserted upside down during stops, and the tip in widia.

BRAVE

​Length: 115 > 135 cm

​Tube: aluminum 7075

​Diametro: 18 – 16 – 14 mm

​Knob: long expanded foam

​Passamano: neoprene

​Wheel: asymmetric 90 mm

​Puntale: widia

​Weight: 253 gr

​Prezzo: € 83,90

READ ALSO: Ski mountaineering: 10 things to know to get started

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Facebook

X

