Ski Mountaineering Youth World Cup kicks off in Italy, Chinese team wins two golds, one silver and one bronze 2023-02-12 16:25:35.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Wang Qinou

According to the Chinese Mountaineering Association, on the 11th local time, the first ski mountaineering youth World Cup sub-station of the 2022-2023 season kicked off at the Crevacor Ski Resort in the Alps in northern Italy. On the first day of competition, the Chinese team won two golds, one silver and one bronze.

The two-day competition attracted more than 120 world-class players from 12 countries and regions including China, Andorra, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The Chinese team sent a total of 12 players to participate.

On the 11th, the individual cross-country event took the lead. In the U18 group, Cidan Yuzhen won the women’s championship. In the U16 group, Gong Songlanga and Ouzhu Tsering won the men’s gold and bronze medals respectively, and Langka Buchi won the women’s runner-up.

“This is my first time to participate in an international competition. I am a little nervous, but also very happy. I won the championship for the first time. I am grateful to my motherland for training me. I will continue to train hard and win glory for my country.” Cidan Yuzhen said .

In addition, in the U20 group, Suolang Quzhen won the fourth place in women, Yuzhen Lamu and Mao Shengmei ranked fifth and seventh respectively. Pumuani ranked fourth in the women’s U16 group.

Ski mountaineering is a new project for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Chinese Mountaineering Association started the selection and preparation of materials for this project last year, and it was the first time to conduct national selection of materials. After physical fitness test, special physical fitness selection, snow skills training and trials, last November, the team started the process of going to Europe for training and competition.

On the 12th, there will also be a vertical racing competition, and the Chinese team will participate.