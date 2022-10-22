“I feel really good. I trained my head and body and the injury is now just a bad memory. I want to bring out the best Lara this season and ski at my best, as I know I can ».

There is the tone of revenge and the best good intentions in the words of Lara Della Mea, 23-year-old Tarvisian spearhead of Fvg alpine skiing. Missing today will be her number on the Soelden slopes for the great, now traditional, debut of the Alpine Ski World Cup at 10 am with the female giant. But the season is only just beginning.

«In the giant last year I didn’t go very well also due to the injury and the rehabilitation so Soelden jumped. The world cup team has yet to be defined and knowing that there are 4 places and there will be 7 of them playing for them, I am waiting to understand what I have in store this year. I’m ready”.

How is the preparation going?

“I repeat, I feel really good. From Tuesday to yesterday I made a retreat in Val Senales with the team and I responded well. Sunday we return to South Tyrol for a second session ».

What program have you followed in these months?

“I worked with the mental coach and strengthened the physical part.”

What’s new in the air?

«At the end of the season I tested the materials and I chose to race with the Fischer house. This year the skimans and trainers change, but we are a close-knit group and we are responding enthusiastically to this news ».

Have you given yourself a rest or have you just trained?

“Rest? Little but good (smiles Lara ed), in May a few days at sea in Corfu and Malta and in June I resumed the preparations. The South American Cup experience was also beautiful and training where I did well ».

Resolutions for the season on the threshold?

«I would like to be constant and still be able to ski as I know how to do in my best form. The realistic goal is to qualify for the World Cup and continue to hold out ».