I was nervous, I just wanted to ski well and I did. The conditions were good and my coaches told me I could attack as much as possible. I did it. I wanted to fight for a good victory”: Mikaela Shiffrin holds back her tears, the success in the giant slalom at Granjska Gora, in Slovenia – in front of the blue Federica Brignone who is back on the podium in the giant slalom – is an important number. It is the n.82 that allows you to reach your all-time rival, your former teammate Lindsey Vonn, an obligatory step to become the most successful ever. In short, a stars and stripes record. The two strongest skiers ever are American. Shiffrin, however, has only 27 years old and with a stellar condition she can do much more than the now retired Vonn. Ingemar Stenmark’s record, 86 victories, is now in the sights. And, since Mikaela is proceeding like a train this season, the goal is within her reach.After two difficult years due to the death of her father Jeff (in unclear causes) and a life revolution that caused her instability and uncertainty, which conditioned her sporting results, Shiffrin had to look for a new path and a new establishment ility. She also found her thanks to her love and engagement to the speed alpine ski champion, the Norwegian Kilde.

But the women’s giant on Podgoren also has an important meaning for Italy: in second place is a wild Federica Brignone who after three quarters places climbs to second position and reaches 50 podiums in her career. An exceptional Brignone. She gets rid of the aggressive head that she has fully recovered after the physical problems of the summer and that she has rediscovered the perfect curve. In third place was the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami. However, the leader of the discipline remains Marta Bassino, today fifth who, for the first time after seven podiums, does not participate in the award ceremony. However, Marta remains at the top of the specialty classification. Her red bib is always hers. The women of the director Gianluca Rulfi continue to make Italy dream of skiing.