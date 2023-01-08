Home Sports Ski: Shiffrin record, 82 victories like Vonn. In giant magic Brignone, she is second
Sports

Ski: Shiffrin record, 82 victories like Vonn. In giant magic Brignone, she is second

by admin
Ski: Shiffrin record, 82 victories like Vonn. In giant magic Brignone, she is second

I was nervous, I just wanted to ski well and I did. The conditions were good and my coaches told me I could attack as much as possible. I did it. I wanted to fight for a good victory”: Mikaela Shiffrin holds back her tears, the success in the giant slalom at Granjska Gora, in Slovenia – in front of the blue Federica Brignone who is back on the podium in the giant slalom – is an important number. It is the n.82 that allows you to reach your all-time rival, your former teammate Lindsey Vonn, an obligatory step to become the most successful ever. In short, a stars and stripes record. The two strongest skiers ever are American. Shiffrin, however, has only 27 years old and with a stellar condition she can do much more than the now retired Vonn. Ingemar Stenmark’s record, 86 victories, is now in the sights. And, since Mikaela is proceeding like a train this season, the goal is within her reach.After two difficult years due to the death of her father Jeff (in unclear causes) and a life revolution that caused her instability and uncertainty, which conditioned her sporting results, Shiffrin had to look for a new path and a new establishment ility. She also found her thanks to her love and engagement to the speed alpine ski champion, the Norwegian Kilde.
But the women’s giant on Podgoren also has an important meaning for Italy: in second place is a wild Federica Brignone who after three quarters places climbs to second position and reaches 50 podiums in her career. An exceptional Brignone. She gets rid of the aggressive head that she has fully recovered after the physical problems of the summer and that she has rediscovered the perfect curve. In third place was the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami. However, the leader of the discipline remains Marta Bassino, today fifth who, for the first time after seven podiums, does not participate in the award ceremony. However, Marta remains at the top of the specialty classification. Her red bib is always hers. The women of the director Gianluca Rulfi continue to make Italy dream of skiing.

See also  Australian Olympic delegation completes selection

You may also like

Salernitana-Turin 1-1, goals from Sanabria and Vilhena

Spezia – Lecce: live live Serie A Calcio...

Gervonta Davis beats Garcia to remain lightweight champion

Milan-Roma, Cardinale and Friedkin compared. Sport & Business...

Atp Adelaide: Djokovic beats Korda in the third...

Panucci: “Milan-Roma, here’s how it will go. And...

Milan-Roma, Capello’s advice to the Giallorossi

Filippo Poletti, when good news makes the news...

Boy who died in Aprica due to an...

Vialli, Gravina’s letter: “You made a normal group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy