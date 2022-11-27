Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the downhill race in Lake Louise, Canada, valid for the men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. The 30-year-old Norwegian athlete, who descended with bib number 6, completed his descent on the Men’s Olympic in 1’47″98 thus gaining his 14th World Cup victory (of which 7 in downhill) and his 30th podium on the slopes of the white circus. Kilde left behind the Austrian Daniel Hemetsberger, who crossed the finish line with only 6 hundredths of a delay, while the Swiss Marco Odermatt climbed on the lowest step of the podium, finishing 10 hundredths behind the winner after been in front until halfway through the race.