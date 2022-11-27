The Norwegian precedes Hemetsberger and Odermatt. The best Italian is Innerhofer (18th)
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the downhill race in Lake Louise, Canada, valid for the men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. The 30-year-old Norwegian athlete, who descended with bib number 6, completed his descent on the Men’s Olympic in 1’47″98 thus gaining his 14th World Cup victory (of which 7 in downhill) and his 30th podium on the slopes of the white circus. Kilde left behind the Austrian Daniel Hemetsberger, who crossed the finish line with only 6 hundredths of a delay, while the Swiss Marco Odermatt climbed on the lowest step of the podium, finishing 10 hundredths behind the winner after been in front until halfway through the race.
Blue flop
—
The match, which had been postponed for 24 hours due to adverse weather conditions, proved to be very tight and fought, but the Azzurri athletes were missing. Best placement that of Christof Innerhofer only 18th with a delay of 1″81 from the winner. Dominik Paris went off the track. Other blues: Mattia Casse, 20th at 1″99, Nicolò Molteni, 25th at 2″33, and Matteo Marsaglia, 28th at 2″44.
November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 00:40)
© breaking latest news