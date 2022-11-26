The Swiss preceded the blue by 7 cents. Very good Roberta Melesi, who in the second heat recovers 18 positions: 11th
Lara Gut-Behrami won the giant slalom in Killington, in the United States, valid for the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup.
The Swiss skier finished the two heats with an overall time of 1’44”08, ahead of the Italian Marta Bassino by 7 cents and the Swedish Sara Hector by 20. In the top ten also Federica Brignone, who finished ninth. Excellent performance also by Roberta Melesi, eleventh, who recovered 18 positions by recording the best time in the second heat.
November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 20:24)
