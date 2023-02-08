Matteo Eydallin and Alba De Silvestro Italian champions 2023. The two athletes of the Army Cs win SkiAlp3 Presolana – Memorial Castelletti 2023 and take home the Italian Fisi title. As for the category titles among the masters, the local Giovani Zamboni and the Aprichese Lucia Moraschinelli won. Among the under 23s instead, two goals from Sondrio with Alessandro Rossi and Katia Mascherona. More than 170 athletes at the start. The Piedmontese from Sauze confirms himself once again as a “timeless champion”, while for the Venetian, now Valtellinese by adoption it is yet another confirmation. For her, victory, title and a nice injection of confidence after some physical ailments that penalized her a lot at the start of the season.

The podiums of the day are completed by Davide Magnini and Michele Boscacci for men and Giulia Compagnoni and Elena Nicolini for women. In the race, Magnini started strong in the lead up to the first part of the second climb, where, however, he was overtaken by Eydallin who kept going straight to the finish line. for him finish time of 1h14”37” . Not bad given the 1475m elevation gain of the orobic route. Following Magnini with 44 seconds of detachment. Good fight for the podium with Boscacci (1h16’55”) who takes more risks in the last descent overtaking Boffelli (1h17’11”) who can’t recover it. In the top ten also Guichardaz, Prandi, Aymonod, Rossi, Rigo and Pozzi.

For women, on the other hand, only one woman in charge. Alba De Silvestro dominates the race by staying in the lead all the time and stopping the clock at 1h21’50” minutes to complete the 1310m difference in height. Compagnoni crosses the finish line 35 seconds behind, while Nicolini arrives 2 minutes and 23 seconds behind.

Too bad that the extreme closeness to the date chosen by the Swiss committee of Morgin for the recovery of the third stage of the World Cup penalized the individual Italian race considerably, depriving it of all the sprinters already on the field on Tuesday. Next weekend, the historic Transcavallo will also be affected by this not exactly apt choice.

(Photo Martina Valmassoi)