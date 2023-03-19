Men – slalom: 1. Zenhäusern (Switzerland) 1:54.87 (57.89+56.98) 2. Braathen -0.06 (58.15+56.78) 3. Kristoffersen (both Nor.) -0.63 (58.69+56.81) 4. Rochat (Switzerland) -1.02 (59.91+55.98) 5. Vinatzer (It.) -1,14 (1:00,42+55,59) 6. Pertl (Rak.) -1,19 (1:00,24+55,82). Final order of the slalom (after 10 races): 1. Braathen 546 2. Kristoffersen 494 3. Zenhauser 467 4. Yule (Switzerland) 401 5. Feller (Rak.) 345 6. Meillard (Švýc.) 337. Final order of the SP (after 38 races): 1. Odermatt (Switzerland) 2042 2. Source (Nor.) 1340 3. Kristoffersen 1154 4. Braathen 954 5. Kriechmayr (Rack.) 953 6. Meillard 877 …138. ZABYSTRÁN (CZE) 12. Women – giant slalom: 1. Shiffrin (USA) 1:55.88 (56.60+59.28) 2. Stjernesund (Norway) -0.06 (57.31+58.63) 3. Grenierová (Can.) -0.20 (57.22+58.86) 4. Gutová-Behramiová (Switzerland) -0.46 (57.40+58.94) 5. Holtmann (Nor.) -0.64 (58.02+58.50) 6. Bassinová (It.) -0.69 (57.23+59.34) Final standings of the giant slalom (after 10 races): 1. Shiffrin 800 2. Gutová-Behramiová 532 3. Bassinová 515 4. Vlhová (SR) 486 5. Brignoneová (It.) 476 6. Hectorová (Swedish) 393 Final order of the SP (after 38 races): 1. Shiffrinová 2206 2. Gutová-Behramiová 1217 3. Vlhová 1125 4. Brignoneová 1069 5. Goggiaová (It.) 916 6. Mowinckelová (Nor.) 603 …47. DUBOVSKÁ (CZE) 168.

