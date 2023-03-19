Home Sports Skier Braathen has the globe for slalom for the first time in his career, Zenhäusern won the race
Skier Braathen has the globe for slalom for the first time in his career, Zenhäusern won the race

Men – slalom: 1. Zenhäusern (Switzerland) 1:54.87 (57.89+56.98) 2. Braathen -0.06 (58.15+56.78) 3. Kristoffersen (both Nor.) -0.63 (58.69+56.81) 4. Rochat (Switzerland) -1.02 (59.91+55.98) 5. Vinatzer (It.) -1,14 (1:00,42+55,59) 6. Pertl (Rak.) -1,19 (1:00,24+55,82). Final order of the slalom (after 10 races): 1. Braathen 546 2. Kristoffersen 494 3. Zenhauser 467 4. Yule (Switzerland) 401 5. Feller (Rak.) 345 6. Meillard (Švýc.) 337. Final order of the SP (after 38 races): 1. Odermatt (Switzerland) 2042 2. Source (Nor.) 1340 3. Kristoffersen 1154 4. Braathen 954 5. Kriechmayr (Rack.) 953 6. Meillard 877 …138. ZABYSTRÁN (CZE) 12. Women – giant slalom: 1. Shiffrin (USA) 1:55.88 (56.60+59.28) 2. Stjernesund (Norway) -0.06 (57.31+58.63) 3. Grenierová (Can.) -0.20 (57.22+58.86) 4. Gutová-Behramiová (Switzerland) -0.46 (57.40+58.94) 5. Holtmann (Nor.) -0.64 (58.02+58.50) 6. Bassinová (It.) -0.69 (57.23+59.34) Final standings of the giant slalom (after 10 races): 1. Shiffrin 800 2. Gutová-Behramiová 532 3. Bassinová 515 4. Vlhová (SR) 486 5. Brignoneová (It.) 476 6. Hectorová (Swedish) 393 Final order of the SP (after 38 races): 1. Shiffrinová 2206 2. Gutová-Behramiová 1217 3. Vlhová 1125 4. Brignoneová 1069 5. Goggiaová (It.) 916 6. Mowinckelová (Nor.) 603 …47. DUBOVSKÁ (CZE) 168.
