10
Men – slalom:
1. Zenhäusern (Switzerland) 1:54.87 (57.89+56.98)
2. Braathen -0.06 (58.15+56.78)
3. Kristoffersen (both Nor.) -0.63 (58.69+56.81)
4. Rochat (Switzerland) -1.02 (59.91+55.98)
5. Vinatzer (It.) -1,14 (1:00,42+55,59)
6. Pertl (Rak.) -1,19 (1:00,24+55,82).
Final order of the slalom (after 10 races):
1. Braathen 546
2. Kristoffersen 494
3. Zenhauser 467
4. Yule (Switzerland) 401
5. Feller (Rak.) 345
6. Meillard (Švýc.) 337.
Final order of the SP (after 38 races):
1. Odermatt (Switzerland) 2042
2. Source (Nor.) 1340
3. Kristoffersen 1154
4. Braathen 954
5. Kriechmayr (Rack.) 953
6. Meillard 877
…138. ZABYSTRÁN (CZE) 12.
Women – giant slalom:
1. Shiffrin (USA) 1:55.88 (56.60+59.28)
2. Stjernesund (Norway) -0.06 (57.31+58.63)
3. Grenierová (Can.) -0.20 (57.22+58.86)
4. Gutová-Behramiová (Switzerland) -0.46 (57.40+58.94)
5. Holtmann (Nor.) -0.64 (58.02+58.50)
6. Bassinová (It.) -0.69 (57.23+59.34)
Final standings of the giant slalom (after 10 races):
1. Shiffrin 800
2. Gutová-Behramiová 532
3. Bassinová 515
4. Vlhová (SR) 486
5. Brignoneová (It.) 476
6. Hectorová (Swedish) 393
Final order of the SP (after 38 races):
1. Shiffrinová 2206
2. Gutová-Behramiová 1217
3. Vlhová 1125
4. Brignoneová 1069
5. Goggiaová (It.) 916
6. Mowinckelová (Nor.) 603
…47. DUBOVSKÁ (CZE) 168.
See also After the skiing miracle, the ground collapsed. Forget the World Cup, you'll be at home, ordered the buffoons in China