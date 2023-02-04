Home Sports Skiing, Chamonix slalom: Zenhaeusern wins, Vinatzer finishes eighth
Skiing, Chamonix slalom: Zenhaeusern wins, Vinatzer finishes eighth

Skiing, Chamonix slalom: Zenhaeusern wins, Vinatzer finishes eighth

Ramon Zenhaeusern won World Cup special slalom in Chamonix, in France, the last appointment before the World Cup. The Swiss closed in 1.42.94, thus obtaining the fifth success in his career. According to the amazing Greek, but former US, Guinness, too: this is the first podium for him and his country. The Greek, who entered the top thirty with bib number 45, recovered 21 positions in the second heat. Thirdafter the forks of the French Clement Noel and Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, the Swiss Daniel Yule, who crossed the finish line in 1.44.00. The best blue was Alex Vinatzerwhich finished in eighth place in 1.44.71 after a second heat attack which however saw the fall of the South Tyrolean before the last gate, which he passed regularly but lying on the snow up to the finish line. Then there are Thomas Sala11^ in 1.44.94, with little speed in the last gates e Simon Maurberger, 19^ at 1.45.58. The World Cup now stops for the French World Cup in Courchevel-Meribel scheduled from 6 to 19 February. The first men’s race will be the combined on next Tuesday, February 7th.

