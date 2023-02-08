And new skitour allows you to ski from Alta Badia to Cortina to discover all the slopes of the Queen of the Dolomites thanks to the new Cortina Skyline gondola lift. A real journey, with a round trip in the day, without ever taking off your skis (or almost).

Skiing from Alta Badia to Cortina and back without ever taking off your boots? It’s no longer a dream. Since last winter the Cortina Skyline cable car allows the connection between the 5 Torri (Bai de Dones) and the Tofane (Son dei Prade) and consequently the one between Cortina and Alta Badia, a real bridge over the Dolomiti Superski area.

Skiing from Alta Badia to Cortina: the route

Lo round trip ski tour lasts about four hours, but to be able to enjoy a few stops, a good lunch, or to repeat some particularly exciting slopes, it is important to leave as soon as the lifts open. Assuming of starting from La Villa in Badia, at 8.30 it is already possible to go up to the Piz la Ila lift and then take the Bamby slope, go up again with the La Fraina chairlift and descend towards the La Fraina – Armentarola connection. From here take the taxibus service to the Falzarego passand putting on your skis you go down the Falzarego slope until you reach Col Gallina.

Known for being the first to inaugurate the winter season on the slopes of Cortina, Col Gallina – with its slope and the refuge of the same name – is a panoramic point and a concentration of nature, fun and authentic hospitality. The large terrace of the refuge overlooks the ski slopes and is the ideal spot for a quick breakfast before continuing the day on skis. With the right energy, continue in the direction of Bai de Dones: those who have not been able to stop at the Col Gallina refuge can enjoy a coffee in the Baita Bai de Dones right next to the slopes, and for this reason perfect for a break. From Bai de Dones, take the brand new Cortina Skyline gondola up to Son dei Prade.

The new Cortina Skyline gondola lift

Inaugurated at Christmas 2021, the new Cortina Skyline gondola lift is much more than a ski connection. The journey, lasting about fifteen minutes, is an immersion in the majestic nature of the Queen of the Dolomites, an angel flight that covers a difference in height of 242 meters in a journey of over 4.5 kilometres. Once in Son dei Prade you go down towards the departure of the Olympia chairlift and once at the bottom, take this chairlift to go up to Son dei Prade. Once you get off the lift, go right on the Coston del Falco slope and then take the Tofana Express (six-seater chairlift) at Rumerlo. You then ski up to Pié Tofana and continue down the Muro de Ra Cioures in the direction of Colfiere. From here, at the intermediate station, you go up the Freccia nel Cielo cable car. The first and brand new gondola lift in Cortina, 47 cabins equipped with 10 seats, was inaugurated in December 2019. It partly takes up the line of the previous cable car, but the big difference is the intermediate station in Colfiere which allows skiers to ” recirculate” on the high-altitude slopes, without necessarily having to return to the valley.

The Tofane ski area

The creation of the intermediate station and the simultaneous renewal of the Col Druscié A and Col Drusciè B slopes gave new vigor and interest in this area of ​​the Tofane ski area making it one of the most technical but also the most glamorous. Once you arrive in the Tofane area, in fact, it’s time for lunch. A food and wine reference point for skiers and mountain lovers is the Masi Wine Bar, ideal for stopping and enjoying an excellent glass of Amarone overlooking the Druscié A and B slopes, scene of the Ski World Cup and Olympic Games. It’s the perfect time to test the slopes for athletes: skiers looking for a challenge can try their hand on the Vertigine slope, one of the most selective black slopes in the entire area. There Stratofana Olimpica slope, known as Olympia delle Tofane, is one of the most beautiful and famous in Italy thanks to its slope and the changes in slope, the length, the quality of the snow and maintenance and last but not least the natural context in which it is located. In particular, the stretch known as Schuss di Pomedes is one of the most spectacular passages of the entire Ski World Cup.

The the Labirinti slope, on the other hand, is a very demanding track, so much so that it was chosen as the track for the men’s giant slalom of the Cortina 2021 World Ski Championships. In particular, this slope has undergone a recent restyling to host the world championship (widening, leveling and modernization of the artificial snow system). For those who wish it is also possible take the ski bus service (urban line 8) which connects the Freccia nel Cielo and the Faloria area, famous for being the last to close its lifts, allowing snow lovers to ski until early May. Here you can have fun on the Faloria slopes (from Tondi to Pian de Ra Bigontina, Slittone, Stratondi, Canalone Franchetti, Monti-Zardini, Scoiattolo and Vitelli).

the beautiful and demanding Forcella Rossa, one of the most difficult and extraordinary slopes in Cortina

Continuing instead on the ski tour line and going up from Col Druscié with the Freccia nel Cielo you get to Ra Valles. Here is Capanna Ra Valles, one of the highest pizzerias in the Dolomites, surrounded by a extraordinary panoramic terrace on the Ampezzo valley, where you can eat warmed by the sun and take some photos. From Ra Valles you descend along the beautiful and demanding Forcella Rossa up to Pié Tofana. It is one of the most difficult and extraordinary slopes in Cortina, to the point that there is a real Club of the “All Blacks – The Virtuosi of the Forcella Rossa”. To enter you must reach 100 seasonal forks.

The 5 Torri chairlift and the slope named after Lino Lacedelli

Once you reach Pié Tofana, take the Rumerlo – Duca d’Aosta chairlift, and from here you go along a stretch of Olympia, then the Tofanina to the right and the skiweg to Son dei Prade to the right again. Here you go up the Cortina Skyline this time in the direction of Bai de Dones, and from here the 5 Torri chairlift. A stop to photograph is practically mandatory the spectacular spiers of the 5 Torri, a casket of pure beauty surrounded by a crown of peaks: Sasso di Stria, Lagazuoi, Tofana di Rozes, Averau, Cinque Torri, Nuvolau, Croda da Lago, Antelao. Don’t miss it slope dedicated to the memory of the great mountaineer Lino Lacedelli, one of the novelties inaugurated in view of the 2021 World Cup and the 2026 Olympic Games. Variant of the 5 Torri slope, it is designed for the training of athletes and for competitive activity, and constitutes an important testing ground for testing one’s skills. At the Scoiattoli refuge, after a coffee or a slice of cake, you descend towards the Potor chairlift, with which you reach the fork and descend towards the Croda Negra chairlift, which you take to go up to the fork. From here you descend along the slope of the same name to reach the Falzarego chairlift. Go up with the Falzarego chairlift and go down to the right with the connection towards the pass.

The Lagazuoi Expo Dolomiti, one of the highest places of culture in Europe

The Lagazuoi cable car takes you to Mount Lagazuoi, its namesake refuge, and the Lagazuoi Expo Dolomiti, one of the highest places of culture in Europe, an exhibition space at 2778 meters that wants to be the home of everything interesting that happens in the high lands, from the point of view of innovation, gastronomy, visual narration. Located right at the arrival of the Lagazuoi cable car, it frequently hosts temporary exhibitions.

Since last summer, on the terrace at the top station of the Lagazuoi cable car, at the entrance to the Lagazuoi Expo Dolomiti, the new gourmet bar Lagazuoi Terrace Bar by Embassy has opened, managed by the well-known Cortina pastry shop. A guarantee of quality both for the desserts handcrafted in their laboratory and for the savory products, tasty snacks or quick snacks. But this is also a place rich in history: it is in fact possible to visit a post from the Great War, the FW4, which can be reached on skis and dug into the ridge that the Italians have called Muraglia Rocciosa, a rock wall fortified by the Austro-Hungarian soldiers defense of the Lagazuoi pass. Just turn right immediately after starting on skis from the Lagazuoi cable car.

The Armentarola slope, the longest in Cortina immersed in the Fanes, Sennes and Braies Natural Park

From the top of Lagazuoi, take the Armentarola slope, one of the most famous and appreciated slopes in the Cortina area. The spectacular descent that from Lagazuoi ends at the Capanna Alpina refuge winds through a unique scenario, including the incredible ice falls on the sides of the slope and the centenary stone pines. It consists of 8.5 km of piste (the longest in Cortina) immersed in the Fanes, Sennes and Braies Natural Park in front of the walls of Cima Scotoni and the Fanis group and the majestic Piz dles Conturines. At the bottom it is possible to be pulled by horses up to the Sarè bridge and then enter the skiable area of ​​Alta Badia. Between horses and ski lifts you reach San Cassiano again: from here you take the Piz Sorega lift, go down the La Fraina slope and end with the Bamby – La Ila connection.

Starting from La Villa and returning to La Villa this route takes less than four hoursand allows you to arrive in time to take the Piz Sorega cable car to San Cassiano which closes at 4.15pm.

Naturally the ski tour can also be done in reverse starting from the Freccia nel Cielo in Cortina and then arriving in Alta Badiaand return again to Cortina.

For more information: www.skipasscortina.com

