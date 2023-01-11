Home Sports Skiing, slalom: Shiffrin, there is no absolute record of victories. In Flachau, Vlhova wins
Skiing, slalom: Shiffrin, there is no absolute record of victories. In Flachau, Vlhova wins

Skiing, slalom: Shiffrin, there is no absolute record of victories. In Flachau, Vlhova wins

The American is second at 83 cents from the Slovakian, the German Duerr third. The Italians are bad

Slovakian Olympic champion Petra Vlhova won the World Cup slalom (night) race in Flachau (Austria), beating Mikaela Shiffrin and thus preventing the American from securing her 83rd World Cup victory, thus remaining paired to Vonn at 82. Vlhova got her first victory of the season with 43 cents ahead of Shiffrin and 85 over the German Lena Duerr.

Italian

A day to forget for blue skiing with only Marta Rossetti scoring points. The Brescian finished in 21st place with a gap of 6”01 from Vhlova. Out of thirty in the first test Lara Della Mea, Martina Peterlini, Lucrezia Lorenzi and Anita Gulli, while Vera Tschurtschenthaler and Beatrice Sola did not finish the descent.

January 10 – 10.07pm

