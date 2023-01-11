Slovakian Olympic champion Petra Vlhova won the World Cup slalom (night) race in Flachau (Austria), beating Mikaela Shiffrin and thus preventing the American from securing her 83rd World Cup victory, thus remaining paired to Vonn at 82. Vlhova got her first victory of the season with 43 cents ahead of Shiffrin and 85 over the German Lena Duerr.