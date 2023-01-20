Home Sports Skiing, Sofia Goggia triumphs on the snow of Cortina and reaches 21 triumphs like Federica Brignone
With the descent of Cortina Sofia Goggia scores 21. Twenty-one successes like Federica Brignone, a continuous chase between the two blue stars that illuminate Italy’s pink season. Sofia has found support and certainties on the slope of the heart, the Olympia delle Tofane chasing away the negative thoughts that have returned after the fall in the super-G of St.Anton. “I could have done better,” said Sofia at the finish line between hugs and cuddles with her dog Belle of her. A spectacular reaction, hers, a demonstration of her character that allowed her to beat the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec who returned to high levels (0 ”13) and Kira Weidle third at 0” 36. The best of the blues is Elena Curtoni. Fall for Corinne Suter, Olympic downhill champion in Beijing 2022 in front of the Goggia and winner of four world medals including gold in the Cortina downhill.

Federica Brignone is 17th: «I’m clearly aiming for Sunday’s super-G. I’m sorry about the descent I made a mistake but I have a lot of energy. I’ll try again tomorrow. The World Cup? I’m not thinking about it for now, I’m focused on Cortina and then on the giants of Kronplatz (Tuesday and Wednesday). Between the Cup and the World Championship medal? Obviously the Cup!».

