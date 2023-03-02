Home Sports Skip debated sports with Lil Wayne during his week off from Undisputed | The Skip Bayless Show
Undisputed was off the air for a quick week and a lot has happened, from Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat to Russell Westbrook officially joining the LA Clippers, including their 176-175 double OT loss to the Sacramento Kings. Skip Bayless details his conversations with Lil Wayne, the one person who got all of his debating.

5 HOURS AGO・The Skip Bayless Show・3:33

