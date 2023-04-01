Of Monica Scozzafava

For the Nigerian from Napoli a distraction injury to the left adductor remedied with the national team: «His conditions will be evaluated next week»

The mask lost during the intercontinental trip would not have been a problem if not of a superstitious nature; the sore and inflamed thigh muscle is instead a very heavy tile for Napoliwho on the eve of the championship match against Milan loses his big shot: To install Victor Osimhen.The Nigerian center forward, who returned battered from the national team, has a distraction injury to the left adductor. He stops at the most beautiful moment, and the problem is not tomorrow’s championship match against the Rossoneri, which he will inevitably miss, but which the Neapolitans can manage in the best possible way thanks to the large margin of points in the standings. But the double challenge of the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Out for two weeks And he, at least in the first leg scheduled for April 12 at San Siro, will not be there. «He will be missing two weeks» anticipates De Laurentiis. It’s not a particularly serious injury, but we’ll need to further evaluate his conditions next week to have a precise idea of ​​recovery times. The unexpected — useless to go around too much — at least in the Champions League is not insignificant (Osimhen is an almost unstoppable centre-forward in his own way, the Rossoneri defense can only be relieved by his absence), but Spalletti has no intention of discouraging the environment both for the final race for the Scudetto but also in view of the European semi-final, accustomed as he is to making the logic of the group prevail over that of the individual. See also Acapulco ATP, Berrettini retires. Sonego out at the debut

Spalletti ready with countermoves One step at a time: Lucio has already studied the countermeasures for tomorrow’s challenge. Which doesn’t just mean the replacement of the offensive lighthouse (and one isn’t worth one), but the score of a team that loses an orchestra with unique characteristics. 25 goals between the league and the Champions League (never scored against Milan, however), Osimhen is quality and above all quantity. But anyhow, he wasn’t even in the first leg against Milan: he was injured during the Champions League match against Liverpool and was out for a month. Napoli fished in the squad and managed not to stop, winning all the matches by alternating Simeone and Raspadori in the center of the attack.

Simeone warms up Cholito scored his first winning goal at San Siro, he will still be the one to replace him tomorrow. President De Laurentiis, on the sidelines of the Lega assembly, although contrary to the UEFA rules which provide for the European derby between Italian teams (“it’s ridiculous”), appeared confident about the championship match without Osimhen: “Milan is a team skilfully carried on by Maldini, Scaroni and the new owners. They have some very good players, they too will miss someone and we hope that the forces are balanced to give the fans of both sides a wonderful show».