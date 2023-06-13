Home » Skipper Kevin Escoffier reported to justice for sexual violence
Sports

Skipper Kevin Escoffier reported to justice for sexual violence

by admin
Skipper Kevin Escoffier reported to justice for sexual violence

The French Sailing Federation (FFVoile) seized the Paris public prosecutor on Friday about skipper Kevin Escoffier. The FFVoile told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday June 13 that its decision concerns “facts that would be related to a sexual assault”according to a close source, which occurred in May with a young woman in the United States during a stopover for The Ocean Race. Kevin Escoffier, 43, announced that he was leaving the helm of his PRB-Holcim sailboat after discussing “an incident” with a member of his team, which occurred in Newport on May 15.

The federation initially turned to the sexual violence unit of the sports ministry, in charge of an administrative investigation. She then decided to take legal action directly by bringing into play article 40 which requires reporting of any offense or crime when an authority has knowledge of it. “Article 40 was triggered on Friday”learned AFP from the FFVoile. “We have no new elements to bring”we added.

“I made a number of phone calls which led me to believe that what was presented as an alleged incident was inappropriate behavior he allegedly exhibited towards a woman at a party”explained last week to AFP the president of the FFVoile, Jean-Luc Denéchau.

PRB-Holcim, with Kevin Escoffier as skipper, was first overall in The Ocean Race around the world since the start in January, before giving up first place in the 5e stage at american crew 11th HourRacing. He also won The Ocean Race in 2017-2018 and also has the Transat Jacques-Vabre 2005 to his name.

See also  Ronaldo: happy to sell more jerseys than Messi was close to joining Manchester City – yqqlm

Also listen Violence against women: will we ever be able to put an end to it?

The World with AFP

You may also like

Sampdoria: working to get the definitive ok from...

Nottingham attacks: More important things than tennis, says...

Big challenges await Czech softball, and the return...

New Milan stadium in San Donato. The mayor:...

NHL team Ottawa gets new owner

Vinicius will have a documentary on Netflix

Adrian Mannarino dominates Arthur Fils in the first...

Quality that hasn’t been around for a long...

Rachel Furness: Northern Ireland midfielder signs new Bristol...

Discus thrower Weißhaidinger in Turku in third place

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy