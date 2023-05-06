Škoda renews longest sponsorship in the industry – Sport Marketing News

Škoda will continue its ten-year position as the Official Main Sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships for the next five years after extending its partnership. The deal was negotiated by Infront, the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) exclusive media and marketing partner for the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships and will see the automaker maintain its presence through the 2027 edition of the event.

The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be the first event to showcase Škoda’s new corporate identity and brand strategy, focused on a smarter and more connected world. The automaker will support the organizers by providing a fleet of 45 electric or hybrid vehicles to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly event while offering an engaging concept for ice hockey fans.

Part of this experience will take place through the “Škodaverse”, a digital ecosystem launched by Škoda in 2022. This virtual world will contain games, custom avatars, an NFT gallery and the opportunity to explore a rerun of the IIHF WM Tampere 2023 fanzone. Fans they will also have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including tickets to the Tampere Finals and NFTs created especially for the 2023 event.

SkodaNFT

Škoda will also sponsor the immersive replays shared on social channels of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The content offers a deeper and more realistic perspective on key moments of the match, allowing spectators to feel part of the action. This is the first time this technology has been used in a global ice hockey competition.

Škoda will maintain a strong presence around the ice rink and in the Official Fan Zones.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, said: “We are proud of our long-term partnership with the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. This year we will take the opportunity to present our fans with a new logo that reflects the evolution of our cars and of Škoda Auto as a manufacturer. We are going through a fundamental transformation towards electric drives and digitalisation, and we want to show all sports fans the possibilities of these technologies, for example through the virtual world of the Škodaverse and augmented reality. As always, we’re launching a mobile application, but this time we’re adding something more: spectacular replays of the event’s highlights. I think fans will enjoy matches more than ever thanks to the latest technology.”

The extension solidifies a long-standing relationship that began in 1992. According to Guinness World Records, this partnership is the longest-running major sponsorship in the history of world sports championships.

Luc Tardif, President of the IIHF, said: “The IIHF is extremely pleased that Škoda not only extends this great partnership, but also chooses our flagship event to launch its new and innovative corporate identity. For over 30 years we have been relying on Škoda’s transport solutions and fan engagement activities at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships. One of IIHF’s core values ​​is community, and Škoda’s contribution at all levels to international ice hockey demonstrates the strength of our sport in creating unity and a true ice hockey family. And with a familiar brand like Škoda, we look forward to working together on game development for many years to come.”

Bruno Marty, Senior Vice-President of ProSports at Infront, said: “This long-term partnership reflects the strength of our relationship and mutual commitment to create unforgettable experiences for ice hockey fans around the world.” The IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship represents a perfect platform for Škoda to showcase its new direction, targeting a younger audience passionate about sport and innovation. By leveraging the global reach of the event and combining it with cutting-edge technology, Škoda is poised to capture and engage the next generation of fans, while demonstrating its dedication to helping the world live smarter and more sustainably.”