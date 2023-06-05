Home » Škorpil’s speech to Nezmar et al. became an internet hit!
Sports

Škorpil’s speech to Nezmar et al. became an internet hit!

by admin

Sixteen goals (8:8), well-known faces from the art industry and former football stars in action. Great match, great weather. But above all, a check for 120,000 crowns for the parents of the severely disabled Vašík. That was the essence of Saturday afternoon at the Liberec u Nisa stadium, where a charity match between the legends of Slovan Liberec and Real Top Praha took place. The duel had a funny prelude, which suddenly became a hit on the Internet. Namely the speech of the legendary coach Ladislav Škorpil (see video).

See also  The new Udinese shirt has been presented: the black and white vertical bands are back

You may also like

The change from sunny to rainy in 10...

Excursions in Lombardy, the crossing of Monte Orfano...

ELPA Awards: Kyle Hines ‘Most Respected Player’ Again,...

breaking latest news: Sprint legend Jim Hines passed...

2023 ISSF World Championships and Hangzhou Asian Games...

Milan, tensions between Maldini and the owners: future...

Estathé 3×3 Italia Streetbasket Circuit 2023, FVG and...

Julian Alaphilippe wins the second stage of the...

New Ford Kuga 2023, all the reasons why...

Ogrodníková, second at the Odložil Memorial, did not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy