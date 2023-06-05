Škorpil’s speech to Nezmar et al. became an internet hit!

Sixteen goals (8:8), well-known faces from the art industry and former football stars in action. Great match, great weather. But above all, a check for 120,000 crowns for the parents of the severely disabled Vašík. That was the essence of Saturday afternoon at the Liberec u Nisa stadium, where a charity match between the legends of Slovan Liberec and Real Top Praha took place. The duel had a funny prelude, which suddenly became a hit on the Internet. Namely the speech of the legendary coach Ladislav Škorpil (see video).

