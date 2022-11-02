Listening to the Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta, some fans will have had their eyes sparkled: “I am very optimistic that we can reach the end of the negotiation by 13 November – said the CEO of Bayern Munich-Inter -, when the break for the World Cup “. There is a time limit, for the first time, and it is not even set “too far”. In fact, a good ten days could be enough to extend Milan Skriniar’s contract, according to the manager, and so the whole scenario takes on ever sweeter contours.