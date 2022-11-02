Home Sports Skriniar, the renewal with Inter and the words of Marotta: the point
Skriniar, the renewal with Inter and the words of Marotta: the point

Skriniar, the renewal with Inter and the words of Marotta: the point

Clubs and the defender’s agents will meet before the match against Juventus, but the words of the managing director in Munich suggest an agreement perhaps more affordable than one would have expected. The point

Listening to the Nerazzurri CEO Giuseppe Marotta, some fans will have had their eyes sparkled: “I am very optimistic that we can reach the end of the negotiation by 13 November – said the CEO of Bayern Munich-Inter -, when the break for the World Cup “. There is a time limit, for the first time, and it is not even set “too far”. In fact, a good ten days could be enough to extend Milan Skriniar’s contract, according to the manager, and so the whole scenario takes on ever sweeter contours.

