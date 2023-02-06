Home Sports Skriniar until June 30, Juve off to the transfers, Leao what’s going on? Gattuso leaves, Jorginho changes number after 10 years
Skriniar until June 30, Juve off to the transfers, Leao what's going on? Gattuso leaves, Jorginho changes number after 10 years

Skriniar: Six more months

The transfer market has closed its doors. A league quite inoperative with the big teams that have struggled to spend, unlike the clubs of Premier League. L’Inter he wavered, but did not give in e Milan Skriniar remained at Milano. The nerazzurri overcome theAtalanta thanks to the signature of Darmian and fly to the semifinals of Italian Cupwith the defender excluded from the starting lineup. Coach Simone Inzaghi holds tight Skriniar until the June 30thbut it will be to evaluate how and when the player will be employed.

Betrothed of PSG

According to rumors the PSG he would not even offer the minimum wage, not reaching the fateful 10 million eurospass to tear Skriniar and Milano in the winter transfer window. L’Inter decided to keep the footballer in the shadow of Meazza for the next six months, the coach has the difficult task of managing a thorny situation.

Juventus: only transfers

The Juventus let go Weston McKenniewhich flew into Premier League to wear the tunic of Leeds who took him on loan from the black and whites for a sum of 1.25 million euroswith the right of redemption set at 34.5 million. The Old lady it does not strengthen itself, rather it projects itself into the future by thinking of other illustrious assignments, Square e Danilo are at the top of the list, also pay attention to Of Maria who could say goodbye at the end of the season due to the penalty that pushed Juve away from theEurope that matters.

Red alert Leao

Yesterday morning the headlines were all focused on the mysterious case Raphael Leowith the alleged break between the player’s entourage and the Milan. L’Portuguese striker he would ask the management to reduce theirs clause from 150 million euros up to 70.

Leao: what will be the future of the AC Milan forward?

Leao: what will be the future of the AC Milan forward?

The clear intent of Lion it would be to lower the Rossoneri’s claims in the event of a possible offer from hypothetical clubs interested in the Portuguese ace. The Milan however he immediately denied it with a note on the official website: “With regard to the article published today by the newspaper entitled: “Leão Milan total rupture”, AC Milan would like to point out that the negotiations with Rafael Leão have not been interrupted. The journalistic narration of an alleged frost between the parties is not only totally unfounded but also harmful to the Club and its player. In fact, AC Milan continues the dialogue with Leão and his entourage in a serene and professional atmosphere“. For the moment the red alert seems to have returned, but be careful because the French and English sirens could sound again very soon.

Gattuso’s message

Il Valencia Of Gennaro Gattuso did not get the desired results and after the discontent of the fans, the paths of the club and the manager were divided. On the sidelines of the decision to consensually part ways with the Spanish team, the coach wanted to leave with a message: “Thanks to the fans who are incredible because they have always filled the Mestalla. I’m sorry for what happened but that’s life. I wish Voro good luck because he has a very difficult job ahead of him but he has very brave players. We have decided to go in this direction calmly and respectfully. This is a very big club and an incredible city.”

After ten years he changes number

The midfielder of the Italian national team, Jorginhomoved fromWest al North London espousing the cause ofArsenal. Jorginho let the Chelsea to wear the tunic of the Gunners. After ten long years the player has left the shirt number 5which inArsenal is occupied by Thomas Partey. Jorginho will wear the number shirt 20.

