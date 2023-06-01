Home » Sky commentator celebrates Inter’s third goal, but it’s the replay of the first – Corriere TV
Sky commentator celebrates Inter's third goal, but it's the replay of the first – Corriere TV

Sky commentator celebrates Inter’s third goal, but it’s the replay of the first – Corriere TV

Maurizio Compagnoni, well-known commentator of Sky Sport, became the protagonist of a small gaffe during the live broadcast of Inter-Atalanta.
Compagnoni made everyone smile a little when in the 8th minute of Inter-Atalanta — with the Simone Inzaghi’s team already two goals ahead after less than three minutes thanks to a show start — commented with great emphasis on a personal action by Luke: «Be careful, he’s still starting, he’s only in front of Sportiello. Again Lukaku, Lukakuuuu, 3-0 », the celebration of Compagnoni, who, however, corrects himself a second later: « No, sorry. It was the replay».
The video was immediately taken and shared several times on the web.

