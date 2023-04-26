Sky – Inter-Juventus, Inzaghi decided: Brozovic on the bench, Calha plays. And in attack…

Simone Inzaghi will shortly inform the squad of the line-up but the last-minute indications reflect what was already leaked yesterday regarding the probable 11 anti-Juventus players.

According to what reported by Sky Sport, in fact, confirmations arrive regarding the ownership of Hakan Calhanoglu and Edin Dzeko, who remain favorites respectively over Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku. For the rest, formation confirmed with Onana in goal, Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni in defense, Dumfries and Dimarco on the wings with Mkhitaryan and Barella as midfielders. Forward, together with Dzeko there will be Lautaro.