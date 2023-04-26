Home » Sky – Inter-Juventus, Inzaghi decided: Brozovic on the bench, Calha plays. And in attack…
Sports

Sky – Inter-Juventus, Inzaghi decided: Brozovic on the bench, Calha plays. And in attack…

by admin
Sky – Inter-Juventus, Inzaghi decided: Brozovic on the bench, Calha plays. And in attack…

As reported by Sky Sport, Simone Inzaghi has already decided to focus on Hakan Calhanoglu: Brozovic towards the bench

Simone Inzaghi will shortly inform the squad of the line-up but the last-minute indications reflect what was already leaked yesterday regarding the probable 11 anti-Juventus players.

According to what reported by Sky Sport, in fact, confirmations arrive regarding the ownership of Hakan Calhanoglu and Edin Dzeko, who remain favorites respectively over Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku. For the rest, formation confirmed with Onana in goal, Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni in defense, Dumfries and Dimarco on the wings with Mkhitaryan and Barella as midfielders. Forward, together with Dzeko there will be Lautaro.

April 26, 2023 (change April 26, 2023 | 18:08)

© breaking latest news

See also  Giro d'Italia (5th stage), Ewan - Sport wins in the sprint

You may also like

Sexual abuse in GDR sports: intensive work-up required

Pallacanestro Varese, the club awaits the reasons

Wei Shihao made 0 goals in 3 rounds,...

Basketball BBL: Munich vs. Rostock – live ticker...

Juve Inter, after insults to Lukaku black and...

FC Bayern: Hoeneß has a need to talk...

Valentin Castellanos shoots down Real Madrid

Ferrari, Vasseur before the Baku 2023 GP: ‘Worked...

Chess: Ding defeats Nepomniachtchi – fight for world...

LaLiga: score 4 goals against Real, it hasn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy