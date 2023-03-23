Following the successful partnership with Sky Wifi in 2022, Sky once again this year it is alongside the world of volleyball as a sponsor of the championships Serie A1 and A2 Femaletwo competitions that fascinate more and more people, especially among young people.

This sponsorship is a further demonstration of the company’s support in favor of an exciting and increasingly widespread sport on the national territory. In fact, for years Sky has been contributing to increasing the visibility of women’s volleyball, broadcasting a Serie A1 match each day on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW.

The sponsorship, born from the collaboration with Master Group Sport, commercial advisor of the Women’s Volleyball League, foresees the presence of Sky during the Regular Season and in the playoff phases. Sky will be present on site on the LEDs of the over 35 arenas where the matches of the two championships are played and will enjoy the digital and social visibility offered by the Female Volleyball League and its athletes: some of them will in fact be ambassadors of this project and will participate in meet and greet with fans inside some Sky stores.

The best player of the month will also receive the premio MVP of the Month, sponsored by Skythrough an award ceremony on the field which will also be resumed via social media.

Marzio Perrelli, Executive Vice President Sport of Skycomments: “The world of volleyball is close to the values ​​and passion that Sky tries to convey every day, such as teamwork, commitment and determination to achieve great goals, always with respect for the opponents. This is why we are particularly proud to still be alongside the Women’s Volleyball League, in a championship which, with its level of competitiveness, has contributed to the achievement of exceptional results both at club and national level”.

Mauro Fabris, President of the Women’s Volleyball Leagueadds: “Sky’s entry into the Serie A women’s volleyball family testifies more and more how our movement is able to attract high-level sponsors, leading companies in their sectors that only increase the prestige of all pink volleyball . Sky has already been accompanying us for two seasons with the live broadcast, every week, of a Serie A1 Championship match, this further sign of esteem and trust will give us the opportunity to think together about new opportunities for involving the fans in the name of modernity, excellence and technological development”.

Antonio Santa Maria, General Manager Master Group Sporthe declares: “For over ten years we have been involved alongside the Women’s Volleyball League in promoting and enhancing the pink movement. We are happy that a large company like Sky has embraced the project and this demonstrates, once again, how women’s volleyball and, in particular, the Serie A Championship has now become an excellence to which the most important companies wish to combine their first name. Combining your brand with the Women’s Volleyball League means approaching all the values ​​that this movement embodies: tenacity, determination, passion and honesty”.