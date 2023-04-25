Home » Sky Sport-Basket NBA-Playoffs (21-23 aprile 2023)
Sky Sport-Basket NBA-Playoffs (21-23 aprile 2023)

Sky Sport-Basket NBA-Playoffs (21-23 aprile 2023)

The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

In the American professional basketball league i Playoffswith the races of the first round.

In the nights between Monday 24 and Wednesday 26, double meeting to be followed live on Sky and streaming on NOW. It is played to the best of seven games and the round goes through whoever reaches four wins first.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

NBA basketball programming (Playoffs first round) live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Monday 24-Tuesday 25 April

Ore 4                    Gara4: Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies                  Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed on Tuesday at 11 and 14 Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW; commentary Dario Vismara and

Matthew Soragna)

Night Tuesday 25-Wednesday 26 April

Ore 4                     Gara5: Phoenix Suns- Los Angeles Clippers                       Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday 11am and 2pm Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comments by Alessandro Mamoli and Marco Crespi)

