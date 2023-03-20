The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and in streaming on NOW, with the possibility of admiring all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the stars and stripes tournament, accessed 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, columns, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches for the next day.

Between March 21 and 23 there will be 3 Regular Season matches of the US professional championship to be followed live on Sky and streaming on NOW.

Videos, news, statistics, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the skysport.it/nba website, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now.

NBA (Regular Season) programming from March 21 to 23, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Tuesday 21-Wednesday 22 March

Ore 3 Sacramento Kings-Boston Celtics Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 10 and at 19 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Night Wednesday 22-Thursday 23 March

Ore 0.30 Miami Heat-New York Knicks Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 10 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 0.30 Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors Sky Sport Uno e NOW

live commentary Alessandro Mamoli and Mauro Bevacqua

(delayed Thursday at 14; at 18.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)