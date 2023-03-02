Home Sports Sky Sport – EuroLeague: 4 live matches between Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd March
by admin
Milan, 1st March 2023. They are Sky e in streaming su NOW the main European club basketball competition, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

between tomorrow, Thursday 2e Friday 3 March back on the field for the 26th day of the Euroleague Regular Season, with two Italian teams among the protagonists, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan e Virtus Segafredo Bologna.

On Sky and NOW there will be four matches to follow, all live.

The two Italians will both go down on the parquet on Friday, one after the other, with the Virtus guest in Istanbul of the Turks of Fenerbahce. Two o’clock at ore 18.45, live are Sky Sports One e NOW.

At 20.30 home match for theArmaniwho at the Assago Forum will face the Greeks of theOlympiacos Piraeus. Direct are Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno e NOW.

Tomorrow the other two games to always follow live on Sky; it starts at 19 on Sky Sport Arena and NOW and on the field there will be the Spanish of Barcelona and the Lithuanian of Zalgiris Kaunas, while at 21 it will be the turn of the match between the Monegasques of AS Monaco and the Israelis of Maccabi Tel Aviv, on air on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena and NOW.

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2022/2023 Regular Season basketball schedule on Sky and streaming on NOW:

26th day

Thursday 2 March

19 Sky Sport Arena and NOW live

Barcellona-Zalgiris Kaunas

(commentary Geri De Rosa; commentary Marco Crespi)

21.00 Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena and NOW live

AS Monaco-Maccabi Tel Aviv

(commentary Andrea Solaini; comment Andrea Meneghin)

Friday 3 March

18.45 Sky Sport Uno and NOW live

Fenerbahce Istanbul-Virtus Segafredo Bologna

(commentary Flavio Tranquillo; comment Andrea Meneghin)

20.30 Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno and NOW live

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan-Olympiacos Piraeus

(from Assago, commentary Geri and Rosa; comment Davide Pessina;

sent Andrea Colnago)

