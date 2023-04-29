Sky Sport – NBA: 3 matches live between 29 and 30 April

The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

In the American professional basketball league i Playoffswith the first round matches, but also with the start of the Conference semifinals.

In the night between today, Saturday 29, and the evening of Sunday 30 April, there will be 3 matches to be followed live on Sky and NOW.

It is played to the best of seven games and the round goes through whoever reaches four wins first.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league.

NBA basketball programming live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Saturday 29-Sunday 30 April

Semifinale Western Conference

Ore 2.30 Gara1: Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Sunday at 11; at 14 and at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Francesco

Bonfardeci and Mauro Bevacqua)

Sunday 30th April

Semifinale Eastern Conference

Ore 19 Gara1: New York Knicks-Miami Heat Sky Sport NBA e NOW

live commentary Alessandro Mamoli and Matteo Soragna

(delayed on Monday 1 May at 8; at 14 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Playoffs – First round

Ore 21.30 Gara7: Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA e NOW

live commentary Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina

(delayed on Monday 1 May at 11 and 19.30 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)