Also this year the great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and in streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

Between 23 and 25 February they will be 5 meetings Of Regular Season of the US pro league to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NBA (Regular Season) programming from February 23 to 25, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Thursday 23-Friday 24 February

Ore 1 Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Friday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4 Sacramento Kings-Portland Trail Blazers Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Friday at 20 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4 Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed on Friday at 2 pm Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Francesco Bonfardeci e

Mauro Bevacqua)

Night Friday 24-Saturday 25 February

Ore 1.30 Atlanta Hawks-Cleveland Cavaliers Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

Ore 4.30 Los Angeles Clippers-Sacramento Kings Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)