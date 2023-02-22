Home Sports Sky Sport – “NBA”: 5 matches broadcast live between 23 and 25 February 2023
Sports

Sky Sport – “NBA”: 5 matches broadcast live between 23 and 25 February 2023

by admin
Sky Sport – “NBA”: 5 matches broadcast live between 23 and 25 February 2023

Also this year the great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and in streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

Between 23 and 25 February they will be 5 meetings Of Regular Season of the US pro league to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NBA (Regular Season) programming from February 23 to 25, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Thursday 23-Friday 24 February

Ore 1                         Indiana Pacers-Boston Celtics                                                          Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Friday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4                        Sacramento Kings-Portland Trail Blazers                                    Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Friday at 20 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4                        Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors                                Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed on Friday at 2 pm Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Francesco Bonfardeci e

See also  Letter 22 has recharged and tries to win a Chivasso, a challenge to the top

Mauro Bevacqua)

Night Friday 24-Saturday 25 February

Ore 1.30                  Atlanta Hawks-Cleveland Cavaliers                                                Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

Ore 4.30                 Los Angeles Clippers-Sacramento Kings                                      Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

You may also like

all first, absolute and winter

Téji Savanier (Montpellier) suspended a firm match

Kings: Keegan Murray sets a record but coach...

Carabao Cup final: Loris Karius has point to...

Aleksandar Stankovic, goal for Inter Primavera against Sampdoria....

Manchester United v Barcelona: Erik ten Hag calls...

New Mitsubishi Colt 2023-2024, city car with Japanese...

Many places in China have announced the restart...

THE TRAGIC FATE OF LEN BIAS, EXPECTED NBA...

Europa League, Mourinho: Dybala and Abraham still in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy