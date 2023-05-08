Sky Sport – “NBA” basketball: Playoffs – Conference Semifinals (8-11 May 2023)

The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and in streaming on NOW, with the possibility of admiring all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the stars and stripes tournament, accessed 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, columns, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches for the next day.

The Playoffs are underway in the American professional basketball league, with matches valid for the Conference semifinals. Between 8 and 11 May there will be 3 matches to be followed live on Sky and NOW. It is played to the best of seven games and the round goes through whoever reaches four wins first.

Videos, news, statistics, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the skysport.it/nba website, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official Sky social channels (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

—————————————————————————————————————————–

The programming of the NBA basketball Playoffs (Conference semifinals) live on Sky and in streaming on NOW

Night Monday 8-Tuesday 9 May

Western Conference

Ore 4 Gara4: Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

(series up 2-1 for the Lakers)

original live commentary

(delayed Tuesday at 11; at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary

Alessandro Mamoli and Matteo Soragna)

Night Tuesday 9-Wednesday 10 May

Western Conference

Ore 4 Gara5: Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

(series on 2-2)

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 11; at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary

Francesco Bonfardeci and Mauro Bevacqua)

Night Wednesday 10-Thursday 11 May

Western Conference

Ore 4 Gara5: Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 11; at 14; at 19.30 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary

Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina)