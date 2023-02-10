Also this year the great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and in streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

Between 10 and 14 February they will be 6 meetings Of Regular Season of the US pro league to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the siteskysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

NBA (Regular Season) programming from February 10 to 14, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Friday 10-Saturday 11 February

Ore 1 Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday 11 am; original commentary)

Ore 4 Dallas Mavericks-Sacramento Kings Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday 5 pm; original commentary)

Saturday 11 February

Ore 24 Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

live commentary Francesco Bonfardeci and Matteo Soragna

(delayed on Sunday 12 February at 8.30; at 1 and 17.30 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Saturday 11-Sunday 12 February

Ore 3 New York-Utah Jazz Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Sunday at 11 and 15 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Sunday February 12th

Ore 20 Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

live commentary Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina

(delayed on Monday 13 February at 8; 11; 14; 17.30 and 21 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Monday 13-Tuesday 14 February

Ore 2.30 Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Tuesday at 11; at 14, at 17.30 and at 21 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Andrea Solaini

and Matteo Soragna)