Sky sports director Charly Classen on criticism of football reporters

Esther Sedlaczek once switched from Sky to ARD.

On the occasion of the women’s football World Cup, Sky sports director Charly Classen speaks in an interview about different ratings of TV commentators, loud minorities and the promotion of female experts.

On the occasion of the women’s soccer World Cup, let’s talk about reporters, presenters and experts in soccer and the differences between men’s and women’s soccer broadcasts on television. Claudia Neumann from ZDF was recently heavily criticized and sexistically insulted when she was the first woman to commentate on a Champions League final on German television. At Sky, the leading Bundesliga broadcaster, which is becoming increasingly involved in women’s football, do viewers react noticeably differently to women’s and men’s football games when women are on the microphone?

The differences are still there. Unfortunately, Claudia Neumann is only the most prominent and obvious example. But one distinction is very important to me: every commentator has good days and bad days, and the quality of the commentators also varies. It’s perfectly legitimate for people to give their opinion on whether or not they liked a comment. It’s often a question of taste. These discussions are all perfectly fine.

