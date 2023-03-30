Home Sports Sky Sports – NBA basketball, 5 matches broadcast live between March 31st and April 3rd
Sky Sports – NBA basketball, 5 matches broadcast live between March 31st and April 3rd

Sky Sports – NBA basketball, 5 matches broadcast live between March 31st and April 3rd

The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOWwith the opportunity to admire all the great champions up close thanks to Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament, on 24 hours a day, also with highlights, match summaries, features, specials and match analyses, as well as live matches and deferred matches day after.

Between March 31st and April 3rd they will be 5 meetings Of Regular Season of the US pro league to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy for seven years now, to always be informed and updated, even in real time, on what is happening in the USA professional league. NBA also on the official social channels of Sky (fb/ig/tw @SkySportNBA), with special content, news and insights.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NBA programming (Regular Season) from March 31st to April 3rd, live on Sky and streaming on NOW

Night Friday 31 March-Saturday 1 April

Ore 1.30                  Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks                                                           Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4                        Portland Trail Blazers-Sacramento Kings                                     Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday at 3pm Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Night Saturday 1st-Sunday 2nd April

Ore 1.30                  Miami Heat-Dallas Mavericks                                                             Sky Sport NBAe NOW

live commentary Francesco Bonfardeci and Mauro Bevacqua

(delayed Sunday at 11; at 15 and at 18.30 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Sunday 2nd April

Ore 21.30               Chicago Bulls-Memphis Grizzlies                                                      Sky Sport NBA e NOW

live commentary Alessandro Mamoli and Davide Pessina

(delayed Monday 3 April at 8.30; 14; 19.30 and 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

Night Sunday 2-Monday 3 April

Ore 1                         Oklahoma City Thunder-Phoenix Suns                                          Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Monday at 11 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

