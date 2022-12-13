Home Sports Sky Sports reporter:Bayern did not contact Nubel, the top management does not like this plan B – yqqlm
Sports

Sky Sports reporter:Bayern did not contact Nubel, the top management does not like this plan B – yqqlm

by admin
Sky Sports reporter:Bayern did not contact Nubel, the top management does not like this plan B – yqqlm
2022-12-13 01:53

Source: Live Bar

Original title: Sky Sports reporter: Bayern did not contact Nubel, the top management does not like this plan B

Live broadcast, December 13 According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern has not yet contacted Nubel.

According to reports, Bayern has not yet contacted Nubel, and the club’s senior management is considering different solutions for Neuer’s injury. At this stage, the top brass don’t like this costly Plan B. Monaco want to keep Nubel and his name is still being discussed intensively this weekend.

Nubel’s lease was originally scheduled to expire next summer. According to previous reports, Bayern needs to pay a fee to recall Nubel early, but it is uncertain whether Monaco is willing to let Nubel return to the team early.

(JayChan)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  The U23 National Football East Asian Cup pre-preparation plan is initially determined. 3 overage players are likely to go with the team_Asian Games_Ongoing_Jankovic

You may also like

Curling. The world gold for Italy vanishes, but...

Juve, the recovery of Pogba and Cuadrado. De...

Prediction France-Morocco: Griezmann scores or assists is worth...

Ma Long Fan Zhendong’s personal information was leaked...

Inter, Dumfries to Chelsea: the negotiation and the...

NBA Composite: Pelicans beat Sun Lakers in overtime...

Swimming: Paltrinieri world champion in short course in...

Meloni locks down the maneuver: “Pos without commissions?...

Ferrari appoints Fred Vasseur as team principal and...

CBA Comprehensive: Zhejiang Chouzhou won 12 consecutive victories

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy