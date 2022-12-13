Original title: Sky Sports reporter: Bayern did not contact Nubel, the top management does not like this plan B

Live broadcast, December 13 According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern has not yet contacted Nubel.

According to reports, Bayern has not yet contacted Nubel, and the club’s senior management is considering different solutions for Neuer’s injury. At this stage, the top brass don’t like this costly Plan B. Monaco want to keep Nubel and his name is still being discussed intensively this weekend.

Nubel’s lease was originally scheduled to expire next summer. According to previous reports, Bayern needs to pay a fee to recall Nubel early, but it is uncertain whether Monaco is willing to let Nubel return to the team early.

