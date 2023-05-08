Sky, three-year period 2024/2027 big investment in UEFA rights – Sport Marketing News

For the three-year period 2024/2027, Sky has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast on all platforms 185 of the 203 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 342 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches per season.

Thus the European dream of the great continental clubs continues on Sky. With the introduction of the new UEFA format, a new one is on the way UEFA Champions Leaguein the super version: from the 2024/2025 season it will be played 11 out of 12 monthsmatches will be in total the 47% more compared to previous editions, with the number of teams participating in the final phase going from 32 to 36, all in a single group. Even more matches, more teams, more champions.

In total they will be then ben 527 i match for each of the three seasons of the UEFA Champions League (185 matches, including the Playoffs), UEFA Europa League (189 matches) and UEFA Europa Conference League (153 matches), which Sky will broadcast from the most beautiful stadiums in Europe, also thanks to Diretta Goals, including three finalsin addition to UEFA Europe Super Cup and to UEFA Super Cupwhose new format is still being defined.

Sky Sport will continue to report on the goals and feats of Italian teams and other major European clubs, with the usual quality and cutting-edge technologies.

“We are very excited to continue to be a partner of UEFA and to exclusively offer our subscribers the great matches of these major European competitions until 2027” – comment Andrea Duilio, managing director of Sky Italia. “With the renewal of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, our Casa dello Sport will host many seasons of exclusive live events. A confirmation of our commitment to investing in high-quality content to bring Sky families a varied and quality offer, which combines Italian and international cinema, entertainment, TV series and big sport with the best possible viewing experience ”.

As regards the current three-year period 2021/2024, Sky holds the rights to broadcast 121 of 137 games in season of UEFA Champions League e you all 282 games in season of UEFA Europa League e you UEFA Europa Conference League.