Sky wins the TV rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League until 2027





Sky has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast on all platforms 185 of the 203 Champions League matches per season and the 342 Europa League and Conference League matches per season, for the three-year period 2024/2027.

In the current three-year period, Sky holds the rights to broadcast 121 of the 137 Champions League matches per season and all 282 Europa and Conference League matches per season.

With the introduction of the new format, recalls Sky, from the 2024/2025 season the Champions League will be played 11 months out of 12, the games will be 47% more in total than in previous editions, with the number of teams participating in the final phase goes from 32 to 36, all in a single group. In total there will therefore be 527 matches for each of the three seasons of the Champions League, Europe and Conference League, in addition to the Europe Super Cup and the Super Cup, whose new format is still being defined.

“We are really excited to continue to be UEFA’s partner and to offer our subscribers exclusively the big matches of these important European competitions until 2027 – comments the CEO of Sky Italia, Andrea Duilio -. A confirmation of our commitment to invest in highly valuable content for a varied and quality offer”