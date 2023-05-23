Skyland Group is Official Solar Energy Partner of Fc Internazionale Milano – Sport Marketing News

Skyland Groupthrough its subsidiary Skyland Energy, joins the team with FC Internazionale Milano and becomes Official Solar Energy Partner until 2026. Skyland Energy, a leading brand in the renewable energy sector that offers the latest generation of photovoltaic systems, has chosen Inter to enter the world of football, recognizing the same values ​​and objectives in the field of innovation and sustainability. The partnership with Inter will allow them to count on the Club’s large fanbase and the great visibility that the Nerazzurri brand offers: the Skyland brand will be present at the San Siro stadium, on the big screen and on the sideline LEDs during all home matches Championship and Italian Cup.

“We are happy to welcome Skyland Group as our new partner and to tie ourselves to a leading brand in an increasingly important sector such as that of renewable energies” the words of Alexander Antonello, Corporate CEO of FC Internazionale Milano. “This new agreement brings together two innovative and cutting-edge brands that share the same focus on the future and sustainability”.

“In a historical moment like the one we are living in, the solar issue is at the center of an ecological and economic revolution that can no longer be postponed” he underlined Alex Lin, President of Skyland Group. “Being a partner of Inter is a fundamental communication channel for promoting these goals, to which is added great attention to topics such as culture, art and social issues, which are an inseparable part of the Skyland philosophy”.