SKYRUNNIG STAR LACE | Sportdimontagna.com

The countdown has started. Everything is ready for the eighth edition of Pizzo Stella Skyrunning, the race that takes place on Sunday 9 July starting from Fraciscio-Campodolcino (SO) and which develops around the mountain from which it takes its name, Pizzo Stella. There are around 150 subscribers. With departure scheduled at 7.30 in Piazza San Luigi Guanella in Fraciscio (fraction of Campodolcino) and arrival in the same place in the maximum time of 8 hours, the competition touches three different Municipalities of Valchiavenna: Campodolcino, San Giacomo Filippo and Piuro.

Many athletes will battle it out on the slopes of Pizzo which with its 3163 meters dominates the Valle Spluga. The Argentine is masculine. Sergio Gustavo Pereyra, former winner of the Patagonia Run 2023 over the distance of 100 miles and fresh from the Sky marathon Sentiero 4 luglio, will have to deal with Sergio Bonaldi from Bergamo. For the female team, the champion Elisa Desco, in her first time on this track, starts with the favors of the predictions. But beware of the fierce trio of Pegarun Germozzi, Jacquin, Pallini.

Many prizes up for grabs including those for the best climber/ice, i.e. the first and first athlete who will arrive at the highest point at 2800 meters, Pizzo Sommavalle GPM (for them 500 euros each), as well as for the athletes who will beat the 2017 records set by Daniel Antonioli (3:43:27) and Denisa Dragomir (4:19:46).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

