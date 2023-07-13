SKYRUNNIG STAR LACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Elisa Desco & Luca Arrigoni win the Pizzo Stella Skyrunning 2023. Their signatures on the golden register of the skymarathon (36 km with 2650 D+) drawn on the paths of the Alta Valle Spluga. The 150 runners left from the main square of Fraciscio (fraction of Campodolcino) at 7.30, touching symbol points Pizzo Sommavalle, Passo Angeloga, Rifugio Chiavenna. Thanks to the wonderful sunny day, the athletes ran with excellent visibility. The more complex sections were manned by volunteers and made safe with fixed ropes. Thirteen refreshment points run by volunteers and associations from the valley along the way. «We are really satisfied with how the race went – ​​declared Stefano della Morte, head of the organizing committee -. Volunteers and associations have given their best to make everything perfect. The objectives for next year are already in the pipeline and we would like to raise the level of the athletes and the race. A highly appealing 42 km is currently being evaluated».

WOMEN’S RACE Elisa Desco wins in 4h49’57”, but the race was hard-fought from the first sprints. On the first climb, Roberta Jacquin pushed hard, bypassing Passo Angeloga in first position. Elisa however, thanks to her experience, managed and attacked on the central wall. On the up and down she recovered precious minutes, taking Roberta to the Motta refreshment. In the last climb and the athlete Scarpa maintained her advantage and for her a triumph in the square at Fraciscio. “I came here to have fun and so it was. I managed the first climb, since these are the first races after the long injury that kept me away from competitions. Downhill I stayed focused without losing too many minutes from Roberta, who was in front at the time. Then I got into the eat and drink section and there I started having fun. I made my step and made up ground on Roberta. At the refreshment point Motta overtook me, but I thought she could catch me uphill. In the end I found myself in charge by myself. The last descent was very demanding but I managed and I’m very happy with the result». Second, with a beautiful comeback, Elisa Pallini in 5h10’02” (Team Pegarun) and third the courageous Roberta Jacquin in 5h17’12” (Team Pegarun).

MEN’S RACE Less tussle in the men’s field where Luca Arrigoni (Team Pegarun) led his race masterfully, almost always remaining in the top positions. He overtook Passo Angeloga in first position, firing the last cartridge in the remaining 12 km. He crosses the finish line in 3h56’45”. «A beautiful and very tough match. I already came here last year and I’m glad I improved my time by about seven minutes. It’s been great training ahead of the European Championships in Montenegro next week, where I’ll tackle a very technical and demanding 50km. Is that auspicious?” Behind the Argentinian Sergio Gustavo Pereyra (Team Scarpa) in 4h04’02” and Lukas Gasser (Team Scarpa) closes the men’s podium in 4h09’51”.

