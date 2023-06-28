SKYRUNNIG STAR LACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Sergio Gustavo Pereyra and Elisa Desco have confirmed their presence. Waiting for the big news that will concern the 2024 edition, for this year the organizing committee has decided to concentrate all efforts on the most demanding distance, the one of 35 km and almost 3000 meters of positive difference in altitude.

It takes place on 9 July in Fraciscio – Campodolcino (SO) A date to mark on the agenda and only one distance to prepare, with two records that have persisted since 2017 and bear the signature of Daniel Antonioli and Denisa Dragomir. 3 hours 43 minutes and 27 seconds for the men and 4 hours 19 minutes and 46 seconds for the women’s team. Over the years there have been several men and women who have tried to bring it down. The last ones were, in 2022, the Brianza from the Scarpa – Falchi di Lecco team Luca Del Pero (3 46’19”) and the Bergamo (newly teamed Scott) Daniela Rota (4 52’50”).

In addition to the 2017 records, there are also prizes for the best climber and the best climber, i.e. for the first and the first to arrive at Pizzo Sommavalle GPM della Montagna. For them, up for grabs, the sum of 500 euros, as for those (men and women) who will be able to set new records of the course. The Pizzo Stella SkyMarathon, born in 2015 from the enthusiasm of the boys of the ASD Amici di Fraciscio, is the competition that develops around one of the most significant peaks of the Rhaetian Alps and from which it takes its name: Pizzo Stella (3163 meters ). Touching three different municipalities of Valchiavenna: Campodolcino, San Giacomo Filippo and Piuro, the route is unique in its kind for the beauty and variety of landscapes, as well as very technical and demanding, with a development of about 35 km and a positive difference in altitude of 2650 meters.

It is the steep slopes, the passages at the edge of the sky and the aerial ridges, together with the 360-degree views of the beautiful Valle Spluga, that make this race so full of charm. Registration proceeds expeditiously and will close on 6 July or when the maximum quota of 250 athletes is reached. The first names have already arrived and some are awaiting confirmation. At the moment, the Argentine Sergio Gustavo Pereyra (Team Scarpa), already winner of the Patagonia Run 2023 over the distance of 100 miles, and the strong Elisa Desco (also in Scarpa’s colors), in her first time on the trails of the Star lace.

THEY SAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Last year I ran the Pizzo Stella Skymarathon for the first time, which had always been described to me as one of the coolest races around.

Intrigued by these rumors, I decided to participate and in fact my expectations were not disappointed: despite the race route being relatively close to my home, I had never been in these parts and I had the pleasure of getting to know them during the race, in a perfect day where the blue of the sky met the green of the pastures and the gray of the rocks.

The route is varied and never dull, it’s impossible to get bored here: in my opinion the most beautiful part is the climb from Forcella D’Avero to Pizzo Sommavalle at over 2800 meters above sea level, with the consequent technical and adrenaline-pumping descent passing through Bivouac Chiara and Walter .

The part that from Passo Angeloga leads towards the homonymous Alpeggio and then towards the Madonna of Europe is also beautiful.

The hardest part, however, I think is the last climb that from Campodolcino leads back to that of Fraciscio, truly infernal with 30 km already in the legs.

A competition that every self-respecting Skyrunner should do at least once in their life! Unfortunately this year I won’t be able to be there, but I will certainly do everything to be present at the next editions!

USEFUL INFO:

– Departure scheduled for 7.30 am on Sunday 9 July 2023 in Fraciscio (hamlet of Campodolcino) in Piazza San Luigi Guanella in front of the Church.

– Meeting at 6.30 in Fraciscio (fraction of Campodolcino) in the asylum area, Piazza della Chiesa. Briefing and pre-race checks are scheduled for 7.15 am.

– First arrivals scheduled for 11 am in the same place of departure

– Two time gates along the route: at Pizzo Sommavalle (km 12) which will close 3.5 hours after the start of the race; at Alpe Angeloga (km 23) which will close 6 hours after the start of the race.

– Bib collection from 16.00 to 19.00 on Saturday 8 July and from 6.00 in the morning on Sunday 9 July until the start of the races in the kindergarten area, Piazza della Chiesa.

Registration and further details in the regulation downloadable from the website: www.pizzostellaskyrunning.it/

