Slalom Campiglio, Braathen the fastest in the 1st heat: Sala 13th

Slalom Campiglio, Braathen the fastest in the 1st heat: Sala 13th

The favorite Kristoffersen is only fifth in the fraction in which the compatriot, already winner in Val d’Isère, has detached the Swiss Meillard by 42/100. Blues far from the first

Norwegian domination in the first heat (at night) of the Madonna di Campiglio World Cup slalom. Lucas Braathen left the Swiss Loic Meillard at 42/100 and the German Linus Strasser at 50/100. Only fifth for the other Norwegian, Henrik Kristofferson, who had already won three times on the difficult track of the Miramonti gully (2015, 2016 and 2020).

The balance of the Azzurri is meager: the best, Tommaso Sala, is currently in 13th place, 1″05 behind Braathen. Razzoli instead closed with a gap of 1″25, while Vinatzer went out and did not complete the race .

Braathen had also won the first slalom of the season, in Val d’Isère.

The second heat will start at 20.45.

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 18:34)

