The Norwegian takes command of the specialty cup. On the podium Feller and Noel. The Italian team gives signs of awakening

The Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen won the slalom in Garmisch Partenkirchen, valid for the men’s ski World Cup. Behind him the Austrian Manuel Feller, 1″22 behind, and the French Clement Noel at 1″46. Italy did well with Stefano Gross fifth (+1″79) and Tommaso Sala sixth (+1″83). Forked and out for both Giuliano Razzoli and Alex Vinatzer in the first heat. Just outside the thirty Simon Maurberger, 4 cents from qualifying. More delayed, however, Tobias Kastlunger with over 6 seconds behind, as well as Matteo Canins, making his debut in the World Cup.

Overtaking at the top — Kristoffersen leaps to the lead of the specialty classification with 220 points, ahead of Felle with 205 and Yule with 186. Best blue is Sala, eleventh with 75 points. Gross is 15th with 54. The next appointment with the men’s slalom is in Adelboden, Sunday 8 January, with the first run at 10.30 and the second at 13.30.

Gross, injection of confidence — “We needed a confidence boost – said Gross -, I’m skiing fast in training, today I was able to demonstrate it in the race too. It was a particular situation, but seeing how I managed to complete the first run, I told myself that I couldn’t miss the opportunity to do a good second. It’s a shame about the last intermediate, because there I left those tenths that could have been worth the podium. The best time in the second heat gives me great confidence and now the tracks I like more are coming. more and where I will try to repeat myself”. See also Football, from Uefa tournaments a check of 275 million to Italian teams

Sala bruised but loaded — “I’m delighted with the result, a little less than my back – commented Sala -. I’m trying to recover, but I wasn’t able to train and I competed under painkillers. It’s still better than Campiglio, but I’ve only recovered 50%. Today I got off to a good start, I lost something in the central part of the first heat and then I had a good finish. In the second one I said it’s do or break. I’m happy with my continuity and I’m very excited for the next races, Wengen and Kitzbuehel , in particular. Last year I didn’t believe in the possibility of getting on the podium, this year I’m already believing in Madonna di Campiglio”.

January 4, 2023 (change January 4, 2023 | 21:17)

