Home » Slalomers Prskavec and Krejčí dominated the semi-finals of kayakers at the EC, Přindiš dropped out
Sports

Slalomers Prskavec and Krejčí dominated the semi-finals of kayakers at the EC, Přindiš dropped out

by admin
Slalomers Prskavec and Krejčí dominated the semi-finals of kayakers at the EC, Přindiš dropped out

The newcomer to the top senior event, Krejčí, advanced from the second qualifying race, so he started right at the beginning of the semi-finals. With an excellent clean ride, he got under ninety seconds and was in first place for a long time. He was beaten only by the Olympic champion and defending European champion Prskavec, who drove third from the end and was 56 hundredths faster.

Qualification winner Martin Dougoud from Switzerland had a better net time than both Czechs, but two penalty seconds dropped him to third place. The final will culminate with two Czech races.

Conversely, Prindis, who won the World Cup race in Krakow last year, did not do well in Poland this time. He took 21st place in qualifying, and received a fifty-second penalty in the checkpoints, which deprived the Czech favorites of a chance for success.

Today, the referees gave him two penalty seconds for touching the sixteenth goal, and in the end Přindiš lost a lot of time. He was more than a second and a half away from the lead. “Unfortunately, the push came a little unluckily, I just got a wave, there wasn’t much I could do about it, I licked it with my chest. I was already losing time at the bottom, the rest was a bit of a pain. The track is not smooth, and the gates are in places where water changes a lot – for some it glides beautifully, for some it will wash,” he said. “I don’t know what idea the builder had, she put the gates in almost the worst places on the track. But this is a water slalom, the water is changeable and we have to work with it,” added Přindiš, who still has kayak cross qualification ahead of him in the afternoon.

Fišerová can attack the kayak for the third medal on the third day of the championship. In the semi-final race, she lost 1.65 seconds to the fastest German, Elena Lilikova, who gave the rest of the starting field more than a second. Antonia Galušková, who was in thirteenth place, lost 46 hundredths of a second to advance to the finals. The 2019 European champion Amálie Hilgertová had to return to one of the goals and was twenty-fifth.

See also  But when will the second meeting take place?

The final program will start at 12:40.

You may also like

Kayaker Prskavec became European champion in slalom for...

new partnership for the creation of limited edition...

Shohei Ohtani Hits Career-Record 493-Foot Home Run, Becomes...

Brazilian U20 team player receives contract in Salzburg

Tour de France 2023, the guide — Sportellate.it

Get back in shape quickly with walking? 18...

“The pyramid model, which goes from amateur football...

Aristide Mouaha signs to Scafati

America’s Defeat against FC Juárez: Reasons for Jardine’s...

Tour 2023, live today’s stage in Bilbao |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy