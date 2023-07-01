Slalomers Prskavec and Krejčí dominated the semi-finals of kayakers at the EC, Přindiš dropped out

The newcomer to the top senior event, Krejčí, advanced from the second qualifying race, so he started right at the beginning of the semi-finals. With an excellent clean ride, he got under ninety seconds and was in first place for a long time. He was beaten only by the Olympic champion and defending European champion Prskavec, who drove third from the end and was 56 hundredths faster.

Qualification winner Martin Dougoud from Switzerland had a better net time than both Czechs, but two penalty seconds dropped him to third place. The final will culminate with two Czech races.

Conversely, Prindis, who won the World Cup race in Krakow last year, did not do well in Poland this time. He took 21st place in qualifying, and received a fifty-second penalty in the checkpoints, which deprived the Czech favorites of a chance for success.

Today, the referees gave him two penalty seconds for touching the sixteenth goal, and in the end Přindiš lost a lot of time. He was more than a second and a half away from the lead. “Unfortunately, the push came a little unluckily, I just got a wave, there wasn’t much I could do about it, I licked it with my chest. I was already losing time at the bottom, the rest was a bit of a pain. The track is not smooth, and the gates are in places where water changes a lot – for some it glides beautifully, for some it will wash,” he said. “I don’t know what idea the builder had, she put the gates in almost the worst places on the track. But this is a water slalom, the water is changeable and we have to work with it,” added Přindiš, who still has kayak cross qualification ahead of him in the afternoon.

Fišerová can attack the kayak for the third medal on the third day of the championship. In the semi-final race, she lost 1.65 seconds to the fastest German, Elena Lilikova, who gave the rest of the starting field more than a second. Antonia Galušková, who was in thirteenth place, lost 46 hundredths of a second to advance to the finals. The 2019 European champion Amálie Hilgertová had to return to one of the goals and was twenty-fifth.

The final program will start at 12:40.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

